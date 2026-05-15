Police identify two new suspects in ongoing ‘Peeping Tom’ investigation

By Morgan Lane, Senior Editor

The Baltimore County Police Department has identified two more suspects in the recent “Peeping Tom” prowls near Knollwood Road and Donnybrook Apartments.

53-year-old Johnnie Wade Jr. and 56-year-old Daniel Sell face charges after footage was released of two separate peeping incidents.

One of the previously identified suspects, 55-year-old Andrade Robinson was arrested on April 28 for his involvement in the peeping occurrences and is currently on home detention until his trial on July 6. The three individuals have all been identified through Ring surveillance footage that the apartment residents have set up in their windows.

Residents have been aware of the incidents since September 2025, and multiple police reports have been filed.

Chloe White, one of the peeping victims, submitted a report on March 19 after footage captured Wade walking up to one of the windows in her and her roommate Devin Kastner’s apartment. They previously reported multiple occurrences of a masked individual peering into their window.

While the masked man had been witnessed multiple times, charging documents said Wade, whose face was caught on camera on the night of March 18, was initially described to be a Black male in his 30s or 40s with a goatee. Police used identification records to find Wade’s actual age.

Detectives also recovered footage of Wade peering into a bedroom window for several seconds and shifting his body to get a better vantage point inside. After several moments, he walked in an unknown direction, according to court documents.

Wade was first captured on camera prowling at 9:26 p.m. It wasn’t until about 1:40 a.m. that police received a complaint.

Since both residents were home during the incident, Wade faces two counts of Peeping Tom.

On April 28, Baltimore County Police received another report about a “suspicious” white male wearing a black Raven’s hoodie, blue jeans, and a blue Nike baseball cap, according to charging documents. The individual, who was later identified through surveillance footage as Sell, was approaching a bedroom window at the apartment complex.

The Ring camera on the windowsill of the bedroom caught Sell peering into the window for a brief period, trying to see multiple vantage points of the room before muttering something toward the camera and walking off to an unknown location.

Sell has a criminal history that dates back to 1993 and is charged with attempted Peeping Tom, according to public court records. Wade also has a criminal record that dates back to the 1990s.

Both men are scheduled to stand trial on July 6.