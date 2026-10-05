Towson gets Homecoming performer for the first time in over a decade

By Theresa Pratt, Deputy News Editor

Towson University is hosting a homecoming concert to conclude the 2026 homecoming season this October.

The artist, who has not yet been announced, will be the first Homecoming performer the university has seen in over a decade.

This year’s Homecoming is being marketed as the “Homecoming Remix,” planned in partnership by the office of student activities, alumni relations and university marketing and communications.

Carolyn Harris, director of the office of student activities, said that she is looking forward to the reintroduction of the Homecoming concert.

“One of the most consistent pieces of feedback the university has received over the years has been the desire to have a homecoming concert. We heard you, and we’re excited to make it happen!” Harris said in an emailed statement.

Stanyell Bruce, the associate vice president of alumni relations and executive director of the Towson University Alumni Association, shared that the alumni relations team worked with the rest of the homecoming committee for the concert planning.

“We came to the decision through collaboration, looking at our performer options and having conversations to talk it through,” Bruce said. “As an executive committee, we wanted to make sure that all stakeholders could weigh in on the decision.”

A similar process takes place with Towson’s Campus Activity Board, which typically coordinates the annual Tiger Fest concert. In April, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie headlined the concert and artists Shy Glizzy, Rob49 and BunnaB accompanied him. These concerts have been more consistently scheduled in comparison to Homecoming.

Junior Mimi Fru thinks it is good that a concert is being re-added to the schedule.

“I think that Towson students like concerts,” Fru said. “I think having a concert would be a fun addition.”

Homecoming week is October 26 through October 31.