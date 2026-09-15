Jayla Caldwell earns CAA Rookie of the Week after two-goal performance

By Sofia Cruz, Contributing Writer

Earning the Coastal Athletic Association’s Rookie of the Week award was completely unexpected for Towson freshman Jayla Caldwell.

“I just didn’t think I was going to get it,” Caldwell said.

But Caldwell’s performance against Bucknell gave the CAA plenty of reason to recognize her. Within just 23 minutes, she scored twice, recording a brace in the Tigers’ 3-1 victory.

While Caldwell was surprised by the recognition, her teammates weren’t.

“At first, they told me after the game that I was gonna get it and I was kind of like, nah, no way. And then pretty much all my teammates were like, no, like, you’re definitely gonna get it,” Caldwell said.

The morning after the Bucknell game Caldwell was called to meet with several teammates and staff members where she was given the news.

“The first thing I did, I texted my mom right away,” Caldwell said. “I was like ‘I actually did it.’”

While the award highlighted Caldwell’s individual performance, she credits her teammates with helping her development.

“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” Caldwell said. “They push me everyday. They just want us all to get better.”

Caldwell’s path to Towson began with a visit in September 2024. It was her first college visit, and she stayed overnight with members of the team before attending a game against the University of Florida.

The experience gave her an early impression of the team’s competitiveness.

“It was like a click in my head, like, ‘Oh, this team has drive. This team wants to win’,” Caldwell said.

After meeting with the coaches, Caldwell felt confident that Towson was where she wanted to continue her career. She committed roughly two weeks later.

“I went to lunch with the coaches. They talked about how much they liked me, and, at that moment, I was ready to commit. I was ready,” Caldwell said. “I think it only took me another two weeks to commit, and I was like, this is where I want to be.”

Caldwell said the biggest difference from high school has been the amount of time spent with her teammates. At Towson, however, Caldwell said the connection extends beyond practices and games.

“At my high school team, it was kinda like soccer, done,” Caldwell said. “You went to practice, you were done. Here, I feel more of a family-type bond with these girls.”

For Caldwell, the recognition is motivation to keep improving during her first collegiate season.

“If I can do this, I can do that. Anything’s possible,” Caldwell said.