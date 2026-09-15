Police Blotter Sept. 8 to Sept. 14

By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Sept. 8, 2026: A student reported the theft of a phone mount on their bike.

Sept. 9, 2026: TUPD was informed of a rape incident.

Sept. 9, 2026: A student reported their e-scooter was stolen from a bike rack.

Sept. 10, 2026: TUPD responded to a physical altercation between two individuals in a relationship.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Sept. 13, 2026: A shooting occurred on the 1100 block of Ingleside Ave. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.

This article is up-to-date as of 9:53 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2026.