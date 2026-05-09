Police arrest suspect in connection with Donnybrook Apartment ‘Peeping Tom’ incidents

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Baltimore County Police arrested 55-year-old Andrade Robinson in connection with the ongoing “Peeping Tom” incidents at Donnybrook Apartments.

According to court records, police arrested Robinson at an apartment complex in the Rodgers Forge area at 4 a.m. on Friday after watching him use a step stool to peep into windows.

The detectives ultimately caught Robinson after receiving a tip from an anonymous resident. The resident called Det. Nicole Spear on April 28 and reported witnessing a man with a three-step ladder walking around the Donnybrook Apartment complex between 2 and 3 a.m., according to court records.

Residents Chloe White and Devin Kaestner have been dealing with “Peeping Toms” for the past several months and caught multiple men on camera several times, including the night of the April 28 report.

The anonymous caller provided the make and license plate of the suspect’s vehicle, which was later found to be registered under Robinson’s name, according to court records.

Around 3 a.m. on May 8, Spear and two other detectives were patrolling a Rodgers Forge apartment complex when they noticed Robinson’s vehicle parked nearby. They observed him approach the apartment buildings, using window sills to pull himself up to gain a better view into the residences.

The detectives watched Robinson return to his vehicle to retrieve a step stool ladder, which he took back to the window of the apartment, according to court records.

Spear and the other detectives drove to a nearby alleyway where Robinson’s car was parked. Upon their arrival, Robinson fled the scene on foot. He was eventually caught further down the road, arrested and taken into custody.

Robinson told detectives he was going through trash bins in the parking lot for “about an hour” to look for items to resell, according to court records. Robinson denied bringing a ladder with him at the time of the incident.

Robinson also denied ever peeping into windows, but said he frequented the Donnybrook Apartment property to go through trash cans.

“It should be noted that at no point was Defendant Robinson seen close to or looking into any dumpster or trashcans in the area,” the charging documents said.

Police contacted the occupants of the Rodgers Forge apartment complex. They determined a woman had been getting dressed in one of the rooms while Robinson was looking into the windows, according to court documents.

Robinson is being held without bond in the Baltimore County Detention Center until Monday at 1 p.m. for his bail hearing.

His trial is scheduled for July 6. Robinson is charged with two misdemeanors. The Peeping Tom charge carries up to 30 days in jail and or a $1,000 fine, and his visual surveillance with prurient intent charge carries up to a year of jail time and or a $2,500 fine.

This is a developing story and may be updated.