SGA suspends fundraising requirement for student organizations

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Assistant Editor

The Student Government Association (SGA) announced it is suspending the fundraising requirement for all student organizations during the Fall 2020 semester, Oct. 7.

According to SGA’s Financial Policy, during a typical semester, SGA student organizations are subject to fundraise 15% of their requested funds. The document also states that organizations who fail to meet this requirement will not be eligible to receive funding for the upcoming semester.

“This decision was made in light of the lingering effects of COVID-19,” SGA wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “Since student organizations can no longer hold in person activities, we recognize the difficulties to conduct and reach fundraising goals during this semester.”

The statement also says that clubs should be using this time to develop fundraising strategies for the Spring 2021 semester, in the event members of the TU community return to campus living and learning.

Student Environmental Organization president, Thomas Potter, believes this is the right call keeping safety in mind.

“Conventional fundraising methods for students don’t seem to be feasible or safe from a perspective of COVID-19 safety, and keeping the requirements would mean putting students in an uncomfortable position in my opinion,” Potter said.

According to Cru President, Mikenna Rogowsky, this policy change is appreciated.

“2020 has been a unique and challenging year, so it makes sense that they would come to that decision considering the precautions that are in place limiting our ability to meet and fundraise in person,” Rogowsky said. “We appreciate the flexibility and understanding they showed through the decision.”