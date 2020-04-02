Summer session to begin with online format

By: Bailey Hendricks, Editor-in-Chief

In response to COVID-19, Towson University’s summer session courses starting May 26 will launch in an online format, with a possible transition to in-person courses when deemed safe based on federal guidance, according to a campus-wide email.

“We’re living in challenging times right now, but as Tigers, we are resourceful, agile, and determined to keep achieving,” the TU Communications email read. “Get closer to your goals this summer with a variety of remote learning opportunities and classes.”

Towson’s summer session will offer over 1000 courses in 5-, 7-, and 10-week sessions. The first summer course begins May 26, with the last one ending August 4.

– The Towerlight will update this story as more information becomes available.