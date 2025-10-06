All Eyes on Towson: Tejada, Williamson Lead Preseason No. 1 Tigers into 2025-26

By: D’Mari Dreher-Smith, Sports Editor

With about 30 days until tip-off for the Towson Tigers, the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) revealed the 2025-26 Men’s Basketball Preseason awards and Coaches Poll. The Tigers, who were the 2024-25 regular season champions, have been voted to finish first in the league this season, receiving seven out of 13 votes.

The Tigers, coached by Pat Skerry, led the CAA last season, never losing once at home during conference play. And for the second year in a row, Tyler Tejada and Dylan Williamson were the conference favorites.

Tejada took home Preseason Player of the Year, also being unanimously selected to on the Preseason All-CAA First Team.

Tejada, a junior guard and forward, returns for the Tigers after a dominant performance last season. The 2024-25 Player of the Year, averaging 16.8 points on 43.7 percent shooting, finished in double figures in 24 of 25 games he played.

The New Jersey native looks to lead the Tigers, alongside Williamson, back to the CAA Tournament, after another stumble in the semifinals last year.

Last season’s tournament saw a showing like none other for the Tigers number four, averaging 27.5 points per game. Williamson, a redshirt junior, was also unanimously named to the Preseason All-CAA First Team.

Off a historic season for the men’s basketball team, the Tigers look to build around their stars and capitalize on their new additions.

New players include forward Jack Doumbia, guard Tyler Schmidt and center Mor Seck.

”[Jack] can create a lot for us this season,” said Williamson. “Mor is 7’1. He’s going to be a big threat for us this year. Tyler Schmidt is a guy that can really shoot the ball and help us defensively.”

The Tigers will warm up for the season by playing two exhibition games, one against Rutgers University and another against St. John’s University.

“This is going to be kind of like a test. For all the work we’ve put in over the summer,” said Williamson. “I think we’re ready to go.”

The season officially tips-off against Loyola in the 2025 Hall of Fame Series Baltimore, Nov. 3, at CFG Bank Arena.