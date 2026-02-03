Basketball Rolls On: A Winter Break Recap

By: D’Mari Dreher-Smith, Sports Editor

vs. Notre Dame

The Tigers’ were unstoppable in a Friday night show. Led by forward Tyler Coleman, who ended the night with 19 points, the Tigers played a game of runs. While both teams had sloppy starts, the Tigers overtook the Gators with a messy 13-0 run in the first half.

The game got close briefly, 13-12, but the Tigers defense showed up and showed out. After reclaiming their wide margin, the Tigers went on a 11-0 run, highlighted by Coleman’s dynamic performance. The second half started just how the first ended, Tiger domination, 107-60.

The Towerlight/Ersell Kizzie

vs. Sacred Heart

The Tigers capped off non-conference play with a victory over Sacred Heart, 72-47, finishing unbeaten after 25 games. The Tigers started out fast, quickly grabbing the lead, 9-2. After a series of missed baskets and second-chance opportunities, the Tigers went on a 10-0 run to create a 12-point lead mid-half.

After cutting the lead and entering the second half down four, Sacred Heart would shock the Tigers with an 8-0 run to grab the lead, 35-33. After securing his 1,000th point, Tyler Tejada and the Tigers halted Sacred Heart scoring, only allowing six-points during a 35-6 run to close out the game.

vs. Monmouth

The Tigers took on the Hawks in their third loss in conference play, 62-48. Despite jumping out and scoring on their opening possessions, 5-0, the Tigers couldn’t answer for the Hawks 12-3 run. The rest of the half was played close, both teams trading points to end the half in Monmouth’s favor, 25-22.

Towson would score the first six points of the second half before being cut off by the Monmouth defense, sealing the win.

The Towerlight/Kylan Peal

vs. Hofstra

The Tigers are still searching for their first win of conference play after falling to Hofstra, 78-67. Another close game challenged the Tigers and the Pride. The first half happened in a series of traded points, the highest lead being four until the Pride would go on 11-0 run.

A quiet second half from the Tigers would ultimately hand the game to the Pride, after they extended the deficit to 17 points. The Tigers would try to respond with six points of their own to drop to 0-4 in the conference.

vs. Charleston

The Tigers took on conference rival, the Charleston Cougars, handing them their first loss of the season in one of their best games so far, 61-52. Starting the game off scoring, the Tigers went on a 13-3 run, only allowing one basket from the Cougars. A Jaquan Womack buzzer beater would electrify SECU Arena going into the break, 34-17.

The Tigers opened up the second half in unstoppable fashion, gaining a 20-point lead before the Cougars found their footing. After cutting the lead to four, back-to-back buckets would hand the Tigers the game.

The Towerlight/Ersell Kizzie

vs. Drexel

The Tigers continued conference play in a nail-biter against the Drexel Dragons, 59-58. In an even match, the Tigers and Dragons would battle between themselves, 13-13 to start out the game, before the Dragons would take off, scoring 17 points, 30-13.

The Tigers would claw back early in the second half, cutting the lead in half to get back into the game. After trading missed shots and avoidable errors, Jack Doumbia Jr. would earn an and-1 opportunity to take the lead by one. The game would end in dramatic fashion as a Doumbia blocked shot gave the Tigers their third win of conference play.