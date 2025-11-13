Campus post office expands hours on a trial basis

By Andrea Criado Galindo, Contributing Writer

The Towson University post office has expanded its hours to open Saturdays on a trial basis, which will last until December.

The post office, located on the first floor of the University Union, is now open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the exception of holidays. According to John Dye, the operations coordinator for Towson University’s post office, this is a trial run which started based on data of when students came to the post office.

“In December, that will be when we wrap up the pilot and then we’ll, you know, senior leadership will look at it over the winter break for students and figure out what they want to do for the spring,” Dye said.

Students have reacted positively to the change; however, several said that they were not aware of the new open hours. Dye said the hour change wasn’t advertised much since it’s on a trial basis, so not as many students knew about it.

For many students, having the opportunity to get their packages on the weekend is extremely helpful since their week is usually busy. Sophomore Alexis Goodman said that she orders medicine that has to go to the mailroom and the expanded hours mean she won’t have to go home to pick it up.

“I feel like I’ll be more comfortable sending my mail here instead of going home,” Goodman said.

The expanded hours started in mid-October, and students shared that they’d appreciate more advertising of the schedule changes in the future.

Sophomore Bianca Grizzle said that more signs on campus about the change would be useful.

“You’re going to class, you’re going to see the billboard and different signs,” she said.

Come December, senior leadership will work with the post office to decide if the change is permanent or not.