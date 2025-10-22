Cook Library Starbucks gets removed, students react

By Dolapo Eniayewun, Contributing Writer

The Starbucks location at Albert S. Cook Library was removed over summer break, resulting in mixed feelings from students about the unexpected change.

Aramark Marketing Manager Bethany Comegys said dining runs evaluations on food offerings constantly.

“This evaluation is a consideration of the spaces that we operate, the portfolio of offerings, as well as guest feedback,” Comegys said in an email.

Comegys didn’t say what will be moving into the space.

“We’re excited to share more information about the new location in the library soon, but we know the campus community will be excited!” Comegys said.

There were mixed reactions from students as they returned from break. Towson senior Sarah Arcuri said she’ll miss the coffee shop.

“I’m sad, I really loved the Starbucks, it was a part of my study routine, and so I would go every week to Starbucks and get my little drink and study,” Arcuri said.

Sophomore Selina Castillo-Anton also discussed how the library Starbucks played a role in her study time.

“I guess having a Starbucks in the library was convenient when you were studying,” Castillo-Anton said. “There’s like, not many options that you can get at the vending machine when you need a snack.”

While student sophomore Lizzie Urdaneta liked having a cafe to stop by during work, she wasn’t that bothered by the removal.

“I feel like I would prefer a small business, like a smaller coffee business or something like that, being there,” Urdaneta said.

While some students said they would prefer a new cafe in the spot, Castillo-Anton has no interest in anything new.

“I just want them to bring it back,” she said.