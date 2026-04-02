Douglass House becomes dorm for only freshman honors students for 2026-27 academic year

By Alexandra Momot, Staff Writer

Towson University’s honors student dorm Douglass House will only house incoming freshman honors students for the 2026 to 2027 academic year. Upperclassmen in the honors college will have the option to move into The Residences at Ten West.

Gregory Brightbill, the director of Co-Curricular Programs and Constituent Relations for the Honors College, said that the honors college is predicting a larger than average freshman class, and cannot guarantee housing in Douglass for current residents.

Students affected by this change have been contacted with an interest form about the move to the new Ten West Living Learning Community, called an LLC, in order to gauge the amount of students interested. Brightbill said they plan to have one floor in Ten West serve as the honors LLC.

Honors students living in the Ten West honors LLC would have to be in a roommate group with all other honors students, but they can choose a different floor in order to stay with a non-honors roommate. The rest of Ten West is still open for non-honors students to live in, and honors students can still live outside of honors housing if they want, according to Director of Housing and Business Operations Abbas Hill.

“However, we highly recommend that they pick someplace else to live within Ten West, because there are still the programming that happens within Ten West for [honors] students,” Hill said. “And so, even though they might not live on that floor, they can still engage.”

Current honors student and Douglass resident Tenley Moore spoke about the collective excitement for the move to Ten West.

“There’s definitely a good number of people who are interested in it,” Moore said. “Simply because it’s also they’re enjoying the honors community, and it’s kind of like a step up for them in many ways in terms of their housing.”

Brightbill said there are resources in Ten West that are beneficial towards the needs of upperclassmen students.

“That’s kind of like the home of undergraduate research,” Brightbill said. “It’s where undergraduate research club meets, but also where we are able to kind of lean on undergraduate research as an opportunity to create meaningful engagement for our students in the Honors College.”