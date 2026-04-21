Glen Tower fire sets off sprinklers, displaces students from room damage

By Jaylen Beaner-Walker, Staff Writer

Around 7 p.m. Monday a fire broke out in Glen Tower A. The fire was centralized to a room on floor 15 of the dorm building and sprinkler activation damaged approximately 20 rooms, according to safety messages.

Students were urged to evacuate the building, following the fire alarm. There are no reported injuries, according to the Towson University Police Department. TUPD responded to the incident alongside Baltimore County firefighters.

Tower A opened again around 1:30 a.m. and most student residents were able to go back to their rooms. However, about 30 students were displaced from damages due to sprinklers, according to a campus wide email late Monday night.

Student Mikayla Jones who resides on floor 14 said that she was not present during the incident but was notified by her suitemate of the fire. Jones was told by a TUPD officer Thursday night that there could be possible water damage to her floor.

One elevator is currently operational.

This is a developing story and this article may be updated.