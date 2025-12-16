Goodbye message from a graduating winter 2025 editor

By The Towerlight Staff

I am very aware that the work done over the past year and a half has been solely due to the amazing foundation built by the wonderful people that came before me, the inspiring efforts put forth by the current staff of the paper and outstanding leadership of the editors board that I was lucky enough to play a small part in.

The community that I have seen come together over my time as senior editor has shown me that journalism is more than ignoring the oxford comma and pitching puns for headlines. The people that I have encountered with the Towerlight, while in meetings, class, events, and otherwise have all been people that I know I can trust to push the paper forward.

I want to say thank you for everything and for allowing me the honor of working with you.

I want to stress that your work is important and your voices are much more powerful than you realize.

I want to leave you with the knowledge that this paper is moving in the right direction and that is because you have all worked so hard.

Grazie e arrivederci.

Tyler Story, Senior Editor