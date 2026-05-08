Gov. Wes Moore visits Towson University for Greek event

By Theresa Pratt, Deputy News Editor

On Tuesday, Towson University’s Student Success Programs and the Zeta Phi Beta hosted a Lunch and Learn on higher education and campus life, featuring Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

During the first half of the two hour event, attendees got to share their thoughts on different issues and topics relating to the university. Moore came during the second half of the event to share some words of encouragement.

Upon hearing about the event, Moore thought it was important because it served as a great opportunity for people to feel like they were not only being seen and heard, but also to feel like their voice helps make an impact.

“When you get a chance to see students who are so focused on the larger success of our society, it gets you excited. Because so much of what is happening right now is going to impact our students directly, we need to make sure that their voices are heard directly in the conversations about what’s happening, what their aspirations are, and what they want to get done,” Moore said.

Members of the sorority previously went to one of Moore’s “Divine Nine Nights.” After speaking with him and learning that he was open to coming to campus and engaging with students, the sorority thought it would be a good idea to include Moore in their goal to do events that were different than events they previously hosted.

Charla Fowlkes, the Assistant Director of Student Success Programs, loved seeing the interest from students about the event and how student-centered everything was.

“Being a professional in the setting, I think it is important for students to have an open space where they can see leadership, not just as the decision-makers, but also have those conversations as from person to person. Especially, with the Governor being a member of the Divine Nine, I think it is also important for them to see what their possibilities are too,” Fowlkes said.

Naomi Andrew, the first vice president of the Upsilon Mu Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., was one of the members also involved in the planning of the event.

“As much as there are people in office and government settings, I think it is important to engage in the different communities that are directly affected, one of them being campus life and university systems,” Andrew said. “Actually knowing your community, wanting to talk to them, and wanting to know how they are feeling is important. It is good to know what the people you represent are going through.”

The Zetas said they would like to do more events similar to this one, hopefully featuring other guest speakers.