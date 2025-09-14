Growing Pains in College Park, Towson falls to Maryland, 44-17

By: D’Mari Dreher-Smith, Sports Editor and Victoria Rivera, Staff Writer

The Towson Tigers made the trip down I-95 for a Tiger-Terrapin clash, completing the game with heads held high after the defeat, 44-17.

But before kickoff, Towerlight Sports visited football practice for a University of Maryland preview.

After not being fully satisfied with their performance against Morgan State, the Tigers’ were simply looking to grow and improve going into week three.

“We want to get better this week,” said head coach Pete Shinnick. “So going and playing a big time opponent, let’s get better while we’re at it.”

Coming off a last-minute pass that sealed the game for the Tigers, freshman quarterback Andrew Indorf was looking to capitalize on every moment he got.

“I’m just focused on taking what they give us,” said Indorf. “It’s a FBS opponent. When the shots are there, we’ve got to just take them.”

In less-than dramatic fashion, the game opened with a disappointing reception at the two yard line. From there it was a slow start for the Tigers, the offensive front struggling to complete passes and break through the Terps defense.

Defense was the Tigers’ hail mary, but eventually proved to be no match for the Terps quarterback, Malik Washington, allowing two touchdown passes in the first quarter, 17-0.

The second quarter yielded nothing for Tigers, highlighted by an incomplete pass dropped by wide receiver Lukkas Londono in the endzone. The Terps continued their strong offensive front, notching another 17 points, 34-0.

“He’s got to learn and go through it,” Shinnick said about Indorf. “He really does learn from every opportunity. I want him to develop through this process.”

The Tigers seemed to begin to find their rhythm, Indorf completing a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Jarvis Jones. However, hope was quickly lost after a series of incomplete passes from Indorf to wide receiver John Dunmore.

The Terrapins held Towson to zero for the first half walking away with an advantage of 34-0.

The Terps made history to start the third quarter, La’Khi Rolland intercepting a Indorf pass intended for Jones in the endzone, running over 100 yards to score Maryland another touchdown, 41-0.

The Tigers found their footing with two completed passes to wide receivers, Cleveland Charlton and Zay Perkins. Finally, a connection from Indorf to Londono granted Towson their first touchdown of the game, 41-7.

The Terps opened the final quarter, but the Tigers’ managed to hold the offense back, forcing a field goal, 44-7.

”We gave up two balls on double moves,” said Shinnick. “But when we were able to get some pressure on them, the defense was able to hit.”

Towson took the last quarter as an opportunity to rotate players and learn what would work for them.

Quarterback Nathan Kent took the field, making his fourth quarter appearance. Within a series of incomplete passes, Kent casted out a deep 84-yard pass to Jaceon Doss, taking the ball 45-yards to the endzone, 41-14.

A final field goal from kicker Caden Williams would push Towson to 17 points to end the game, taking their first loss of the season.

The Towson Tigers will take on the Youngstown State Penguins, in their home opener, Saturday, Sept. 20. Kickoff will be in Johnny Unitas Stadium at 6 p.m.