How to vote for the SGA elections

By Theresa Pratt, Deputy News Editor

Voting for the 106th Student Government Association board starts this Wednesday, April 15 at 9 a.m. and will last until Thursday, April 16 at 4 p.m.

The voting process will be done online. To vote, students should sign into Involved@TU, according to SGA Elections Head Commissioner Jordan Barnes.

Other than voting online independently, students can also vote online at the different polling stations set up around campus.

The stations will be located at the second floor of the University Union, the Burdick Hall south entrance, near Freedom Square, and on the second floor of West Village Commons.

When students show that they voted while visiting the stations, they can get a free donut. Voting is only open to undergraduate students.

There are two candidates running for president, two running for vice president, three for treasurer, and two for attorney general. There are 18 spots open for senator positions.

The elected candidates will be announced on Thursday, April 16 at 5 p.m. in PAWS Pit.

This article originally said a polling location was located on the first floor of West Village Commons, it has since been moved to the second floor. The article has been updated to reflect the change in location.