Meet the candidates running for the 106th SGA board

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Elections for the 106th Towson University Student Government Association will be held from April 15 to 16.

Two candidates are running for each administrative position except for treasurer, which has three candidates.

The Towerlight sent each candidate on the 2026-27 ballot a questionnaire to let them explain their campaigns in their own words. Below are the responses.

Note: The following candidates did not respond to the questionnaire: treasurer candidate Ell Miller, and attorney general candidates Kadiatou Kante and Jalyn Hayes-Moore.

Why did you decide to run?

Jania Tasker, for president

I decided to run because I have seen what SGA can be, but also where it has failed to fully connect with students. After stepping away, I returned with a clearer perspective. Too many students feel unheard, unsure of how to engage, and disconnected from decisions that directly affect them.

I’ve also seen how student resources are not always reaching students in the way they should. From limited support in areas like disability services to funding that remains internal rather than directly impacting student life, it is clear that there is a gap between what students need and how resources are being used. Student money should work for students and should not stay within systems that don’t reflect their needs.

Student leaders also need to remember that we are students too. That means students advocating for students. It means no more false promises. It means not becoming defensive when students or organizations ask questions about budgets or processes but instead walking them through it and helping them understand. Leadership should not sit on a pedestal, it should be present, accessible, and supportive of the same students who put their trust in us to lead.

I am running because I know there is so much good that can be done for Towson University, but it starts with fixing things internally so that it can be reflected externally. I am running to set a new standard, one where leadership is accessible, students feel comfortable questioning and challenging decisions, and where student government is not above students, but truly for them. This campaign is about making sure every student feels heard, supported, and confident that their voice and their resources are being valued.

Rayne Rivera-Forbes, for president

Advocacy has always been extremely important to me. My first time ever advocating was at 15 years old before my county’s state delegation. I remember vividly the nervousness but excitement I felt speaking. That’s how I knew I would dedicate myself to ensuring I would always advocate for others and myself. This is more than just student government. College is one of the most fundamental experiences someone can go through. Every student deserves a campus that represents them and provides them with the best educational resources for the world. I will always work toward that.

Ryan Kelly, for vice president

I decided to run because, after serving in SGA for the past 2 years, I’ve seen where we are effective and where we fall short. One thing that has stood out to me is that SGA has significant resources especially with its $2.1 million operating budget and I don’t think we always use that to its full potential to directly support students.

Every full-time and part-time student pays into SGA, so I believe there’s a responsibility to make sure that money is being used in ways that actually alleviate student burdens, whether that’s helping students with parking violations, covering printing costs, ensuring access to menstrual products on campus, expanding support for the Basic Needs Hub, or providing additional grants and scholarships.

I want to help ensure that SGA is more intentional with its resources and more focused on making a tangible difference in students’ day to day lives.

Kevin Ferrell, for vice president

I decided to run because I want to build an SGA that works for the student body and also create an environment within SGA that encourages collaboration between the student body and their representatives.

Nana Kwame Yeboah, for treasurer

I decided to run for the Student Government Association because I genuinely want to make a tangible difference in the student experience at Towson. Having served as a Senator and Assistant Director of Academic Affairs, I’ve seen firsthand how decisions made in SGA directly impact student life, from funding initiatives to shaping campus programs. I want to take that experience to the next level by bringing transparency, accountability, and innovative ideas to the table. I’m motivated by the opportunity to ensure that every student’s voice is heard, that funds are managed responsibly, and that we create programs and policies that truly meet the needs of our diverse campus community. Running isn’t just about holding a position; it’s about creating lasting, positive change that benefits all students.

Kamari Williams, for treasurer

I believe that there is a large gap between the student body and SGA, and I would like to work towards closing that gap and creating a SGA that actually benefits and listens to the students they serve.

What is one pressing issue currently being faced by Towson students and how would you help address it if elected?

Jania Tasker, for president

One of the most pressing issues is that students do not consistently see how the money they contribute to this university is working for them, while also feeling excluded from decisions that directly impact their experience. Right now, SGA manages over $2.1 million in student funds each year. Majority of these funds go towards internal spending rather than external financing for student needs.

I want to reduce internal spending and redirect those funds back to students and campus resources that are currently underfunded or experience clear imbalances. That means strengthening existing operations while also expanding support for students who are often overlooked, including freshmen, transfers, commuters, student parents, and students with disabilities. It also means investing in everyday student needs from parking and printing to improving academic spaces across campus so that students can actually feel the impact of where their money is going.

Too often, resources are tied up internally while students are navigating real challenges whether that is accessing basic needs, support services, or funding for organizations that build community on campus.

As President, I would address this by prioritizing student-focused budget reallocating internal spending and expanding support for the Basic Needs Hub which currently only receives $8,00. Right now, students at Towson University who have disabilities still struggle severely in navigating resources that are supposed to alleviate their day to day lives. As a person with an invisible disability, I know firsthand what feeling ignored and not seen feels like.

In addition, I will push to advocate for more funding towards the College of Arts because I have talked to students who feel as though their passions are not being catered too. I also want to create a food drop off initiative for off campus students because too many of them feel like an extension of the student body instead of a center piece just like the rest of the students that attend Towson University.

In addition, communication needs to shift. Students should not be informed after decisions are made, they should be included before they happen. That means releasing clear, timely updates and ensuring student input is part of the decision-making process, not an afterthought.

At the end of the day, SGA is not about titles or positions. It is about making sure students are taken care of. Their money should work for them not sit in a system that feels disconnected from their everyday experience.

Rayne Rivera-Forbes, for president

One pressing issue currently being faced by Towson students is the disconnect between different student groups on campus. There is so much history at Towson between the student body and the structure of campus. While some traditions are great, others can be harmful. The most harmful is that some students feel the lack of unity among each other, where we can thrive in an environment together even if we aren’t all the same. Unity is one of For You TU pillars because we strongly believe in collaboration. There is no way we can be an accurate representation if we don’t all work together. As President at Towson, I will start the groundwork of providing a space where others can work together, whether that is collaboration in events, open discussions, or legislation that connects students.

Kevin Ferrell, for vice president

One pressing issue currently being faced by students is that they have no idea how SGA works internally. If I am elected, I plan on making sure that information is posted in an easy and accessible way so that students can understand the scope of what we can and cannot do as an organization.

Ryan Kelly, for vice president

One pressing issue facing Towson students is the growing financial burden of attending college, especially in light of the university’s $15.2 million budget cut for the 2026 fiscal year and recent tuition increases. Many students are not only managing tuition and housing costs, but also everyday expenses like printing, parking, and access to basic necessities.

At the same time, I believe it is also important to recognize concerns surrounding students’ rights to free expression. According to a report by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, Towson students and campus groups were among the most investigated or disciplined for speech related issues between 2020 and 2024. Students should feel confident that they can peacefully express their views without fear of unnecessary restriction or punishment.

If elected, I would focus on addressing financial challenges by ensuring SGA uses its resources to directly support students, while also continuing to support policies that protect students’ rights.

Nana Kwame Yeboah, for treasurer

One of the most pressing issues facing students at Towson University right now is the rising financial burden, especially the cost of tuition, housing, and everyday expenses, combined with a lack of transparency in where student money is going.

For example, the estimated total cost of attendance can exceed $28,000 per year for in-state students, with housing and meals alone costing over $16,000 annually. On top of that, many students graduate with around $28,000 in student loan debt. Beyond tuition, students are also dealing with expensive off-campus housing and additional fees that make it harder to stay financially stable.

But the issue isn’t just cost, it’s access and understanding. Many students don’t know:

Where their student fees are going

What resources are available to support them

How to effectively manage their finances while in college

If elected as SGA Treasurer, I would address this in three key ways:

Financial Transparency

I would implement clear, student-friendly financial reports so every student can see exactly how their money is being allocated. Not just numbers, but breakdowns that actually make sense. Financial Literacy & Resources

I would launch initiatives like budgeting workshops, funding guides, and accessible tools to help students better manage their money and reduce unnecessary financial stress. Smarter Allocation of Student Funds

I would advocate for student funds to be used in ways that directly benefit students, whether that’s increasing support for organizations, creating emergency funding opportunities, or investing in services that reduce out-of-pocket costs.

At the end of the day, students are investing thousands of dollars into their education. They deserve not only support, but clarity, accountability, and a real return on that investment.

Kamari Williams, for treasurer

One issue I have heard from many students is the current budget process for student organizations. Many organization members have noted issues with their semester budget due to confusion and lack of guidance during the budgeting process each semester, which leaves them with no funding to carry out events and initiatives. If elected, I plan to create a budget template that effectively explains how organizations should go about creating their budget the correct way, along with establishment of a open forum for students to ask questions or voice concerns they may have with SGA financial processes.

If you previously held office and are running for reelection, please give an example of at least one improvement you believe you made or initiated for Towson students.

Jania Tasker, for president: N/A

Rayne Rivera-Forbes, for president

One improvement I have made in my time in the Legislative Branch specifically is that I was the first Appropriations Committee Chair to lead the committee through new legislation that gave the committee the ability to review grants for student organizations. When I joined SGA freshman year and ran for the position before the full Senate, there was no exact legislation for the role of the committee and missing grants from the Financial Policy of Student Organizations (FPSO). Alongside a dedicated team, we wrote legislation that established the role of our committee and the work we would do. I then worked alongside other teams in SGA and the committee to develop the grants and finally write them in for access for student organizations. While that was my first year in SGA, it was one of my biggest accomplishments to support the student body in funding and ensure our SGA prioritized the legislation it took to make it happen. That was only the beginning of where my advocacy would start.

Ryan Kelly, for vice president

Within my time in the SGA Legislative Branch, I have passed over 25 pieces of legislation, including drafting and passing measures creating a “Dean’s List with Distinction” for students who achieve a 4.0 semester GPA, limiting the number of final exams a student can be required to take in a single day to two exams, establishing that a student’s first parking violation each semester results in a written warning rather than a monetary fine, encouraging professors to use open educational resources to reduce textbook costs, supporting legislation in the Maryland General Assembly related to college affordability and protecting students’ First Amendment rights, strengthening due process protections for SGA members, and passing legislation calling on the university to take action regarding Ryan Conway.

Kevin Ferrell, for vice president

I am bringing attention to a resolution that was passed to create a more accessible GA packet for students to understand what bills and resolutions are being passed and discussed within the student senate. By working with our current director of communications and our graphics team, we were able to create a new template that would be posted on our Instagram, giving a short description of what bills and resolutions are being passed, compared to the previous one that didn’t include that information.

Nana Kwame Yeboah, for treasurer: N/A

Kamari Williams, for treasurer

Within my position (Senator and Vice Chair of Appropriations Committee), I was able to help approve multiple request for alternative funding and supplemental funding, providing students and organizations the funds to go towards their events, initiatives, travel, and even research. I was also able to begin reworking SGA’s Financial Policy for Student Organizations to give students a clearer framework for obtaining funding for themselves or their organizations.

If you previously held office and are running for reelection, what was your greatest accomplishment in your previous term?

Jania Tasker, for president: N/A

Rayne Rivera-Forbes, for president

My greatest accomplishment in my previous term wouldn’t be centered just on the legislation I wrote or helped pass, but rather on taking the initiative to get involved. Senior year of high school, right after graduation, I texted the first SGA member I could find and asked how to join. By June I applied, and I would later have my interview, and at 17 years old I attended the SGA retreat. While there, I developed a strong passion to serve in Towson’s student government and effectively represent Towson University students. For me, that was the groundbreaking moment of my college career.

Ryan Kelly, for vice president

In my current role as President Pro Tempore, one of my greatest accomplishments has been fostering a more active and engaged legislative environment within the Senate. I have worked to encourage greater debate, discussion, and collaboration among Senators, which has led to a more productive and effective legislative process.

I am proud of the work I have been able to do alongside our current Vice President and the Senate Leadership Team to move legislation forward at a strong pace, while also supporting Senators in advancing bills they are genuinely passionate about. I am especially proud of how active our legislative branch has been this year and the level of commitment shown by our Senators. At the end of the day, I believe SGA works best when its members have the ability to represent their peers and bring forward ideas that matter to the student body.

Kevin Ferrell, for vice president

A few accomplishments that I’ve made for Towson students include collaborating with upper administration to urge the university to make its freedom of expression policy and pamphlets more accessible, as well as increasing the number of people allowed to involve themselves in expressive activity without prior notice from 10 to 25. Additionally, I assisted in the creation of the Free Food Alert app, where students are able to get an alert on their phone after a catering event so that food doesn’t go to waste.

Nana Kwame Yeboah, for treasurer: N/A

Kamari Williams, for treasurer

My biggest accomplishment is the establishment of the large-scale event fund within the SGA budget, geared towards aiding student organizations in funding expensive large-scale events for TU students

In what way(s) do you think the SGA is lacking connection with or an understanding of Towson’s student body, and how could it improve?

Jania Tasker, for president

SGA is currently lacking in accessibility, visibility, and meaningful student involvement. Many students feel disconnected because they are informed after decisions are made rather than being included in the process.

To improve this, SGA needs to move toward true open-door leadership with actual follow through and no more false promises. Students should feel comfortable coming forward not only with feedback, but with criticism and challenges. Leadership should not be something students feel distant from or intimidated by. Leadership should not be one where students are elected and never seen again. Student organizations should not be struggling to understand process when that is what student government is here for. Student government should be coming to the campus community not only expecting students to bring their concerns.

I also believe General Assembly should become a more engaging and student centered space by increasing student participation and making it more accessible for students to attend, speak, and be involved in discussions that affect them. Students should not only be allowed to state options they should be able to ask questions.

Ultimately, SGA should not feel like it is above students. It should feel like it is working alongside them. Students deserve leadership that listens, responds, and ensures that their money and their voices are being valued.

Rayne Rivera-Forbes, for president

The main way SGA is lacking connection to the student body is because there is a lack of relationship between members and the student body. SGA has become an organization where students feel it’s a hierarchy or clique. That is 100% not what SGA is supposed to be. As representatives of our peers, we are just the same, elected by each other to make effective change. My first step to improving the relationship, which will be detailed in our SGA 30 Day Plan, is redesigned office hours for the student body and increased member presence in the student union. What this looks like is opening the SGA office doors for us to come in and connect with each other, and additionally having members talk with others in the union, similar to our street team initiative, but not just about how we can improve the campus, just normal conversation to develop bonds and build that natural connection.

Ryan Kelly, for vice president

I think one area where SGA can really improve is maintaining a consistent and accessible line of communication with the students we represent. While there are opportunities for engagement, many students still feel disconnected from SGA or unsure how to share their concerns with us.

To address this, I would establish a Student Voice Portal through the SGA website and official communication channels. This would allow any student or student organization to easily submit concerns, ideas, or feedback. These submissions would be reviewed and shared weekly with our Student Senate, who could then follow up directly, work toward solutions, or develop legislation.

Our Senators are the backbone of this organization, and I believe giving them better insight into student concerns will not only strengthen their connection with students, but also lead to more responsive and effective representation.

Kevin Ferrell, for vice president

I believe it all starts with the environment that SGA creates. Through talking with students, many people feel as though SGA hasn’t been a space where students are able to talk to their representatives. I believe that placing a greater emphasis on outreach, in addition to creating a more positive environment where students feel welcome in SGA, would build a stronger connection between SGA and the student body.

Nana Kwame Yeboah, for treasurer

One of the main ways SGA is lacking connection with Towson’s student body is in consistent, two-way communication. While SGA works on many initiatives behind the scenes, a lot of students are either unaware of these efforts or don’t feel directly involved in the decision-making process. This creates a gap where students may feel disconnected or believe their voices aren’t being fully heard.

Another challenge is reaching the full diversity of Towson’s student population. Not every student is involved in organizations or regularly attends events, so their perspectives can often be overlooked.

To improve this, SGA needs to be more intentional about meeting students where they are. This could include increasing visibility through social media, hosting more open forums and informal “pop-up” conversations across campus, and collaborating more closely with student organizations to gather feedback. Additionally, creating simple, accessible ways for students to share their opinions, like quick surveys or feedback platforms, can help ensure a wider range of voices are included.

Ultimately, strengthening connections comes down to being more transparent, more visible, and more proactive in listening, not just speaking. By doing this, SGA can better understand and represent the needs of the entire student body.

Kamari Williams, for treasurer

Currently SGA lacks a strong relationship with the student body. Through talking with students, I’ve learned that many students do not fully understand what SGA is and the resources that SGA offers to the student body. This lacking relationship between students and SGA leads to the loss of proper advocacy and representation that the student body needs. This could be improved by reworking our SGA to be more open and collaborative with students. This can be achieved through increasing representation in SGA, creating a more inviting space within the office, and building collaborative relationships with organizations on campus. Through this, SGA can be a more familiar body on campus, and become the support system that students need.

Note: the candidate responses were collected via survey. The Towerlight only edited them for grammatical and punctuation errors.