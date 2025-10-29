New dispensary opens in Towson Uptown

By Alexandra Momot, Staff Writer

Last Friday FLWR Dispensary, located in Towson’s Uptown, held its grand opening event. Attendees included friends and family of the owners, community members and inspectors from the Maryland Cannabis Administration.

FLWR is located at 101 E. Chesapeake Ave. and offers a wide range of products like flower, vaporizers, gummies, drinks and more. They also have a knowledgeable staff that is prepared to educate customers on how to partake safely and responsibly. Customers must be 21+.

FLWR Dispensary hosted a soft opening the previous Friday, as a practice run before the grand opening. Store employees said that the soft opening had around 50-75 visitors, and indicated a strong start.

The owners, Adlate Anyadike, Elle Lee and Steve Anyadike, hosted this event as a way to connect with the community, and promote their new business.

Lee said they didn’t push marketing ahead of the opening so they could get the place up and running first with no issues.

“We wanted to ensure we had enough time to mitigate any issues, iron out any kinks, make sure all of our systems were up and running, and everything was running smoothly operationally, before we pushed major marketing,” Lee said.

FLWR Dispensary did some marketing before the grand opening, handing out flyers around the community, while also ensuring everyone receiving the flyers was at least 21 years old.

FLWR Dispensary is open from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., seven days a week.