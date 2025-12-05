Newell Dining closes for rest of semester, citing plumbing issues

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Newell Dining Hall closed for the rest of the fall semester on Wednesday due to plumbing issues, according to a university wide email.

An email from Housing and Residence Life said Newell is closing for repairs after a plumbing issue impacted the building. Repairs are underway, the email said, but the building is closed for the rest of the semester. The email did not include a tentative re-open date.

Chatime and Newell Den, the grab-and-go spot on the first floor of the building, are also closed, and Grubhub ordering for the locations is unavailable at this time.

Students needing kosher food can email the catering department dining@towson.edu. Other Halal options are available at Glen Dining Hall and The Halal Shack in the University Union.