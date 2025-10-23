Playa Bowls location opens in Towson Uptown

By Zachary Bandler, Staff Writer

The health-focused smoothie bowl chain Playa Bowls had its grand opening Saturday, Oct. 18 for its new Towson location. The restaurant specializes in acai, pitaya and coconut smoothie bowls.

The Towson Playa Bowls is on 1 E. Joppa Road next to Sweetgreen. People lined up around the corner to get into the new restaurant for the grand opening.

Playa Bowls lets customers choose from a detailed menu or customize a bowl. The base options are acai, mango, pitaya, coconut, green, banana and oatmeal. For toppings customers get to choose from a variety of fruits, granola, peanut butter and many other options.

While the Nutella Bowl is the most popular item, Owner Dustin Mushinski’s favorite is the Pura Vida bowl.

“It’s very simple,” Mushinski said. “It’s just the pure acai topped with strawberries and blueberries and a little honey drizzle. It really just, it’s so refreshing and it’s delicious.”

For anyone not wanting a bowl, Playa Bowls also serves smoothies, cold brew and juices.

All of the milk used is either coconut milk, oat milk or almond milk. There is also a normal granola and gluten-free granola option.

Towson senior Matthew Plater said he’s going to try out the new food spot.

“I live within like, walking distance to that, so I’ll probably check it out,” Plater said.

There’s a surfboard in one corner of the store, a mural of a mermaid next to the menu, and the slogan “Welcome to Pineappleland” on the wall in light blue neon lights. Mushinski says people come for the vibes.

“We want people to feel like they walk in and they are on vacation, and there’s palm trees and great music, and it really brightens their day,” Mushinski said.

Mushinski and her husband Keith Mushinski decided to come to Towson roughly eight months ago after opening a Playa Bowls location at the University of Delaware in 2018.

“We love the college town environment, the atmosphere and the vibe, so Towson has been on our list for a very long time,” Mushinski said.

Towson sophomore Nathan Burton said he was happy to hear about a new business opening up in the area.

“Getting a little economy boost, getting money moving through the area,” Burton said. “I think it’s a good thing.”