Police arrest person in self-inflicted shooting case in TU dorm

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Police made an arrest in connection with a self-inflicted shooting that happened late Thursday night at Towson University in dormitory Glen Tower C.

A man discharged a weapon and suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body. Police said the man was transported to a nearby hospital with no life-threatening injuries. Officers determined the man shot himself “during the commission of a robbery.” There were no other injuries.

In a message to campus Friday morning, university President Mark Ginsberg said the individual is not affiliated with Towson. At the scene police questioned individuals involved.

Towson University Police originally received reports of possible shots firing in the Glen Tower C stairwell around 9:15 p.m., according to emergency alerts.

Ginsberg said in his campus message that firearms are strictly prohibited on Towson’s campus and an after-action review is underway.