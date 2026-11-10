Derek Pedraza/The Towerlight
Crime News

Police Blotter Nov. 3 to Nov. 9

Editor in Chief

By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Nov. 3, 2026: A student reported a rape incident. 

Nov. 3, 2026: A student was reported to student accountability for an alcohol violation. 

Nov. 3, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter.

Nov. 4, 2026: A student reported the theft of their artwork.

Nov. 5, 2026: A student reported the theft of their bike.

Nov. 7, 2026: A student was reported to student accountability for an alcohol violation. Two individuals were found with underage possession of alcohol. 

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

None.

This article is up-to-date as of 11:04 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2026.

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