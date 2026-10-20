Police Blotter Oct. 13 to Oct. 19
By Morgan Lane, Editor-in-Chief
Towson University Police Department
Oct. 15, 2026: Campus security reported a stalking incident that began during the spring.
Oct. 15, 2026: Nine students were referred to student accountability services for alcohol violations.
Oct. 16, 2026: A student reported the theft of their e-scooter, which was later recovered.
Oct. 17, 2026: Two students were referred to student accountability services for alcohol violations.
Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson
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This article is up-to-date as of 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2026.