Police Blotter Oct. 14 to Oct. 20

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Oct. 13, 2025: A resident student reported cash missing from his dorm room in Glen Tower D.

Oct. 16, 2025: A student reported being sexually assaulted, inappropriately touched, and physically assaulted by another student at Scarborough Hall.

Oct. 16, 2025: TUPD received notification of an assault between Towson students and some non-affiliates at the Liberal Arts Building. A theft was reported during the incident.

Oct. 18, 2025: A student reported being assaulted by an individual she had a prior relationship with at Thurgood Marshall Hall.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Oct. 9, 2025: A suspect robbed the victim at Block 100 W. Susquehanna Ave. and was then arrested.

Oct. 9, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 200 Courtland Ave. and stole several items, and they were arrested.

Oct. 18, 2025: An unknown suspect robbed the victim at Block 800 Dulaney Valley Road.

Oct. 19, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 6300 York Road and stole property.

Oct. 19, 2025: An unknown suspect robbed the victim at Block 6800 Loch Raven Blvd. before fleeing.

This list is up-to-date as of 10:00 p.m. on Oct. 20, 2025.