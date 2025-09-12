Protestors to pass through Towson on 160-mile march

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

A protest marching through multiple states will reach the Towson area Sunday as demonstrators trek from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. in a display against Donald Trump’s second presidency.

The We Are America March is a two-week, 160-mile voyage that started earlier this month at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, the site of the Declaration of Independence’s signing. The protesters are traveling to the nation’s capital to deliver a copy of the Constitution to Congress.

The protesters are objecting to many of the actions Trump has taken since assuming office a second time. They also take issue with Congress not standing up for Constitutional promises like due process and restrictions on what the government controls.

“We think that the promises that are in the Constitution are being broken,” Kathleen Carr, one of the event’s organizers, said in an interview.

The group of roughly 50 demonstrators started their journey on Sept. 6 and will end in Washington D.C. on Sept. 19. The trek will take them through three states. Anyone is welcome to join the march for the day, Carr said.

The marchers will stop in Towson on their ninth day of travel Sunday at Truth and Remembrance Park. They expect to finish in the afternoon and will hold a community gathering from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m at the park.

They’ll start again Monday morning, gathering at the Hampton National Historic Site at 8:30 a.m. before walking down York Road toward Baltimore. This 12-mile day will end at Carroll Park.

Baltimore County Police Department has not planned to close roads for the event, according to spokesperson Leonard Schroeder. Schroeder said the shift supervisor will monitor if any roads need to be closed for the event that day.