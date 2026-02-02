Rentals limited near Towson University in latest pilot program

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

The Baltimore County legislature passed a bill limiting housing rentals within one mile of Towson University’s main campus. The pilot program stops the county from issuing rental licenses to more than 30% of homeowners in the area.

The bill was introduced in December of 2025 by Councilperson Mike Ertel who represents District 6, which includes Towson. Ertel said he introduced the bill because out-of-town investors have been buying up properties to rent to local college students, shutting out first-time home buyers.

“I’ve seen some comments that it is anti-student, which is not true,” Ertel said in an email to The Towerlight before the bill passed. “It is really meant to attempt to find a balance for neighborhoods close to the university not becoming predominantly rentals.”

Just under 20,000 students attend Towson University, and about 5,500 live on campus in its 18 residence halls. On-campus and nearby housing demand has grown over the past few years, with the college even purchasing an old Marriott Hotel in 2018 for more dorms.

The university doesn’t have a position on the bill, but has talked with county staff about its integration and will monitor the pilot program as it starts, a spokesperson said. The pilot program will end in June of 2029.

Ertel faced pushback on the program from other council members, who were concerned about the effect on non-investor homebuyers being able to rent out their homes.

“People who, say today they have financial difficulty and they’re able to rent their home, but then two years later, somebody else has the same problem, and now there’s no more rental registries,” Council member Julian Jones said before the vote.

Several community members came to a Jan. 13 legislative work session to speak in support of the bill. Sara Judd, a local homeowner, said the neighborhoods were over-rented by investors.

“They pack homes with transient renters, ignore maintenance and leave neighbors dealing with rats, trash, parties, parking, the police, and constant code issues,” Judd said. “People with no interest in the actual thread of community should not be allowed to buy up every last property.”

Uncovered trash cans in Towson Manor Village led to rat infestations in August. It kept residents from spending time outside at night, and several dogs got sick from diseases the rats spread.

“Neighborhoods are not meant to be financial instruments. They are the foundation of a town,” said Justin Levy, owner of The Music Space, a local business in Towson’s Uptown. “If Towson becomes a place where only investors can buy and everyone else just cycles through, our schools lose, our businesses lose, and our neighborhoods lose.”

The bill ultimately passed with a unanimous vote in mid January.

Though the county can’t issue rental permits to more than 30% of homes in the new housing district, amendments to the bill do allow a few exceptions. Some include if the property has been actively listed as for sale for the last year or more, the property’s owner was the last occupant, or the rental license is for no more than three years with no renewals.