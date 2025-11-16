Second Half Surge Not Enough to Topple Terrapins

By: D’Mari Dreher-Smith, Sports Editor and Kylie Jones, Deputy Sports Editor

Following their at-home victory against Stetson, the Towson Tigers took a short road-trip to face off against the Maryland Terrapins, head coach Laura Harper’s alma mater.

”I get chills every time I see the red, black and gold,” said Harper. “But ultimately, today was about my Towson Tigers, and I’m extremely proud of the fight that we put up.”

The first quarter quickly shifted from a game that saw some Tiger promise to an early game of catch up for Towson. India Johnston added four for Towson in the first quarter, and Thalia Shepard contributed five, but it didn’t stop Maryland from going on a scoring spread to claim the quarter as their own.

The Terrapins took the 10-point advantage heading into the second quarter, 23-13.

Maryland kicked off the second quarter with a 10-2 run that set the tone for the rest of the half. Towson came up with just 10 points in the quarter, led by Shepard, that held them far behind the Terrapins who came up 28 points, including a 14-2 run to close the second.

Notably, Towson shot 11-for-35 in field goals and shot 1-for-12 from beyond-the-arc in the first half compared to Maryland’s 21-for-36 shooting. The Terrapins took the half with a score of 51-23, leaving it up to Towson to close the gap.

The Tigers, in a 30-point deficit, knew they needed to reign in shooting and lockdown on defense.

“Going into the third quarter, I just said, can we play like its 00:00, and win the first five minutes,” said Harper. “Let’s win the next five and just continue to be bold of that momentum. And our team bought into that.”

With faster energy than the first half, the Tigers went on to outscore the Terrapins, 14-11 in the opening minutes. Shepard led the assault, perfect in shooting with eight points.

While stunned by the Tigers newfound defensive effort, the Terrapins would continue to find the basket. In foul trouble early in the half, the Tigers had to manage the floor without essential shot-blocker, Kayla Morris.

The fourth quarter saw lockdown defense from the Tigers, forcing Terrapin fouls. Despite Johnston’s back-to-back jumpers in the final minutes, it wasn’t enough to save the Tigers, 88-70.

Shepard and Johnston finished in double figures, 23 and 20 points.

“I like to say it’s “T” time. Thalia Shepard is a game time player,” said Harper. “And I think we know what India Johnston can do.”

The Tigers return to SECU Arena to take on Coppin State. Tip-off is slated for Sunday, Nov.16 at 2 p.m.