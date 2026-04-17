SGA election results for the 106th administration are in

By Jayden Gonsalves, Staff Writer

Towson University’s Student Government Association announced the elected members for the 106th administration Thursday night.

Rayne Rivera-Forbes was elected SGA president with 1,089 votes, Kevin Ferrell as vice president with 1,080 votes, Kamari Williams as treasurer with 1,006 votes and Jalyn Hayes-Moore as attorney general with 1,106 votes.

The results were announced at 5 p.m. on April 16 in PAWS Pit. The event drew around 40 students.

Jordan Barnes, head commissioner of the SGA election process, said during the event that additional elections will take place on April 20 to fill remaining SGA and student judiciary positions.

Following the announcement, each newly elected executive board member shared their goals for the upcoming academic year, with a strong emphasis on trust, transparency and student engagement.

President-elect Rivera-Forbes highlighted rebuilding trust as a central priority and said she wants students to feel like SGA follows through on its commitments.

Treasurer-elect Williams emphasized accountability in his role as treasurer.

“There’s a duty to follow through, we have big goals and we’re focused on actually making change,” he said.

Hayes-Moore said in her role as attorney general she wants to make sure students understand SGA processes and appeals well.

Vice President-elect Ferrell, who joined SGA this year, said his conversations with students motivated him to run for vice president. He’s most excited about advocating for students and being a source they can talk to.

With the executive board now elected, the upcoming April 20 elections will determine the remaining SGA and student judiciary positions, completing the leadership team for the 2026-27 academic year ahead.