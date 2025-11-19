Sharpshooting Secures CAA Rookie of the Week for Matulevicius 

By Kylie Jones, Deputy Sports Editor

Towson’s Viki Matulevicius has earned the Coastal Athletic Association Rookie of the Week award as announced by the league on Monday.

Prior to coming to Towson, Matulevicius was a redshirt at South Dakota. The Illinois native also competed for Lithuania in the U20 Women’s FIBA Eurobasket in August 2025, averaging 12.2 points per game on 43.2% shooting which ranked her third on the team.

The redshirt freshman guard aided Towson in their 2-1 week of play, earning victories against Stetson and Coppin State while falling to No. 9 Maryland. Over those three games, Matulevicius averaged 6.3 points per game, shooting 41.2% from the field and 55.6% from beyond-the-arc.

Most notably, in the Tigers’ 65-54 victory against Coppin State, she finished as the team’s second-leading scorer, notching a career-high 14-points highlighted by a perfect 4-for-4 perimeter shooting display. Matulevicius also earned a block and two rebounds off the bench for Towson in the win.

Matulevicius and the Towson Tigers’ take on UMBC on the road in their next matchup, slated for Sunday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.