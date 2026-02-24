Students to lobby at Annapolis for Tiger Pride Day

By D’Mari Dreher-Smith, Sports Editor

This Tuesday Towson University’s Student Government Association members, students and faculty will travel to Annapolis, Maryland for its annual Tiger Pride Day where students lobby the state’s legislature on issues important to them.

In its 26th year, the event focuses on giving students the opportunity to advocate for higher education, network with legislators, and give voice to the most important issues on college campuses today.

This year the Office of Civil Engagement and Social Responsibility and SGA asked the student body what issues they believe are important on Towson’s campus. SGA officials said the surveys produced four core issues: higher education, campus safety, public health and protection for undocumented students.

“We have a population of students who aren’t affiliated with organizations and don’t need this for one of their classes, has increased this year,” Emely Paredes, SGA assistant director of Governmental Affairs, said.

In another diversion from recent years, students attending were able to decide what issues they want to discuss with legislators.

“It’s a really great goal for students to know how to advocate for themselves, and this is a great opportunity to do that,” Charis Lawson, coordinator for Civic Engagement, said.

The first Tiger Pride Day was held in 2000. The event was held virtually for two years due to COVID but started to be held in person again in 2023. Paredes said Tiger Pride Day 2026 will bring together about 150 students with varying majors.