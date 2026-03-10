Tejada Sends Tigers to Semifinals in Blowout over No. 2 Charleston

By Kylie Jones, Deputy Sports Editor

Following a first round victory against Hampton University, highlighted by a 35-point career-high performance from Tyler Tejada, the No. 7 Towson Tigers returned to CareFirst Arena to take on the No. 2 Charleston Cougars. After a blowout match featuring another standout performance from Tejada, the Tigers’ clinched their spot in the semifinal, sending the Cougars packing, 81-56.

Despite having five players earn all-conference honors, including Chol Machot, who was named CAA defensive player of the year, Charleston lost its lone regular season matchup against Towson.

Towson’s victory over Charleston wasn’t the tournament’s first upset– earlier in the day, No.7 Campbell knocked out the top-seeded defending champions, UNCW.



“I’ve said this all along. The league is very good,” head coach Pat Skerry said.

Tigers’ Dylan Williamson, who earned third-team all-conference honors, opened up scoring in the match with a three-pointer from way downtown that kicked off a 9-2 Towson scoring run.

Charleston battled back within two-points, but an offensive rebound turned three-pointer from Tejada stretched things back out. Tigers’ Caleb Embeya scored off of another second-chance opportunity to put Towson up by seven.

“We said first thing in our morning film session and walk through, we have to have a Towson effort on the glass,” Skerry said. “When you get that many shots it usually leads to good success.”

The Tigers’ second-chance success continued throughout the half, earning them 19 points.

Tejada hit a floater to give the Tigers a nine-point lead with nine-and-a-half minutes left in the first half.

Due to foul trouble, Seck and Embeya frequently rotated in and out for each other in the first half. While Seck was in, he managed a put-back layup and block over Machot.

Towson’s Jack Doumbia scored on a second chance opportunity that brought the score to 28-21.

“When I’m out there, I’m just trying to play defense, rebound and make the right plays whether the ball goes in or not,” Doumbia said.

As the shot clock winded down, Tejada drained another three-pointer, giving Towson a 10-point advantage. After four points from Charleston, the Tigers’ responded with a layup from Doumbia and a three-pointer from Williamson, electrifying the crowd and sending the Cougars to timeout.

Christian Reeves laid one in for Charleston, but Tejada answered with another three-pointer and a floater assisted by Williamson. Reeves added another two-pointer, and Williamson countered with one of his own to put Towson up by 14.

After a 30-second Tigers’ timeout, Charleston Rookie, Chris Davis Jr. closed the half with a three pointer, the score 43-32.

Towson’s Tejada managed 17-points at the half, already combining for his career-high over a two-game stretch.

“Tyler’s locked in,” Skerry said. “We’ve talked a lot this week that we have an opportunity to either prove people right or prove them wrong.”

Ryan Conway opened up the second half scoring with a three-pointer– a recurring theme for the senior guard in the second half. Tejada followed with one of his own, then Conway sank another one.

Tyler Coleman slammed an alley-oop from Tejada to cap a 13-point scoring streak for Towson.

Machot laid one in for Charleston, but Tejada then slammed one of his own, assisted by Williamson on the fast break. Conway hit his third triple of the night that forced a 30-second timeout from the Cougars.

“Ryan Conway really gave us a major boost to start this second half,” Skerry said.

Davis Jr. hit another triple for Charleston that kicked off a 9-2 scoring run for the Cougars, but the Tigers were still outpacing them by 20-points, even through the brief stint.

Towson responded with an 11-2 scoring streak of their own, highlighted by a Jaquan Womack dunk and pull-up jumper. Williamson knocked down a second-chance three-pointer and Tejada capped off the run with a two-point jumper.

Tejada hit another pull-up from mid-range to finish his night at 30-points. Charleston chipped in a few more baskets, including five free-throws, but couldn’t catch up to the Tigers before the time ran out.

“We see people kind of writing us off,” said Doumbia. “That’s definitely something that motivates us.”

The match finished with a final score of 81-56, and marked Skerry’s first win over Charleston in the CAA tournament. Tejada posted his second 30-point game of the playoffs and contributed four assists.

Williamson added 13 points, seven assists and four rebounds in the victory.

“He’s the barometer, you know, he’s our most valuable guy when he plays well,” Skerry said. “He just made all the right plays.”

Towson’s next matchup is in the semifinal round against No. 3 Hofstra and is slated for Monday, March 9 at 8:30 p.m.

“We’ll try to put a game plan together and hopefully we can play one of our best games tomorrow night,” Skerry said.