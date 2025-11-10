Thanksgiving events on and off-campus to attend in November

By Dolapo Eniayewun, Contributing Writer

With the leaves changing color and a chill starting to fall it’s officially Thanksgiving season. The Towerlight has put together a list of on and off-campus events to help celebrate. From cooking demonstrations to Turkey Trots, everyone can find something they’d be thankful to attend.

On Towson University’s Campus

Peace, Pie & Patience Friday, Nov. 14, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., UU 145 Paws

The Office of Student Accountability and Restorative Practices, known as SARP, will be hosting an event where Towson students can come to relieve some of their pre-holiday tension while being able to confront their own interpersonal conflicts positively, by writing down their own feelings about whatever’s going on with them. Students will receive stress balls, encouraging words and pie before heading off to watch a Ghostbusters film.

Succotash & Stories: A Thanksgiving Cooking Demo Monday, Nov. 17, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., The Basic Needs Hub

The Basic Needs Hub will host a gathering to cook Native American food and celebrate the traditions and culture. Attendees will receive a take-home ingredient kit and recipe card to recreate the dish on their own.

Performance & Gathering – Our Thanksgiving Stories Thursday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Towson University, Center for the Arts Atrium.

The TU Asian Arts & Culture Center, Department of Theatre Arts, Center for Student Diversity, and the Alpha Sigma Rho Sorority will be co-hosting an event to celebrate different culinary traditions in a storytelling gathering, highlighting the variety of foods shared on Thanksgiving.

Off-Campus

Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K Thursday Nov. 27, 8:30 a.m., 600 W Chesapeake Ave, Towson

Walk or run while helping raise money for families to receive food and financial assistance. Starting at the Orokawa Y in Towson, anyone can register or raise money for the $100,000 goal to stock food pantries in Baltimore City, Parkville, Westminster and Pasadena. Registration is still open, with price increases as the race-day gets closer.

16th Annual 53 Families Thanksgiving Dinner Event Nov. 10, 4:30 to 8 p.m., Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt Street, Baltimore.

This family-friendly Thanksgiving dinner is organized by The Salvation Army and Jameel McClain’s 53 Families Foundation, and will feature NFL Alumni and Baltimore Ravens, including Jameel McClain, and other current players. Tickets are free but required, and can be found on Eventbrite.

SOE Friendsgiving Lunch Thursday, Nov. 13, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 5801 Smith Ave., Baltimore.

The Johns Hopkins School of Education Staff Forum will be hosting a Friendsgiving lunch at the Mt. Washington Room. It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving early with friends. Tickets can be reserved on Eventbrite.

Oh, Give Thanks! Saturday, Nov. 29, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., 4200 Liberty Heights Ave., Baltimore.

The First Baptist Church of Baltimore will host a heartfelt, upbeat gospel concert. The music will range from gospel to spirituals to hymns to contemporary. A ticket to enter is a non-perishable food donation.

Flannel & Friends Friendsgiving SIP & SHOP Saturday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 8 Music Fair Road, Owings Mills

The Queens’ Sisterhood Society will host a cozy in-person Friendsgiving where everyone can chat, drink, and shop for unique gifts from vendors. Tickets are free for attendees on Eventbrite.