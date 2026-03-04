The Den by Denny’s reopens after sudden fall semester closure

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

The Den by Denny’s reopened this Monday for service after being closed for part of the Fall 2025 and Spring 2026 semesters due to facilities issues.

The Den is back to its regular hours and menu. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Friday 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

“I’m glad it’s back,” junior Estefany German-Contreras said. She frequently ordered from The Den last semester and was happy to hear it came back instead of being converted into a different restaurant.

For the first five weeks of the spring semester, The Den’s space in the University Union had been converted into a game room. Pool tables, ping-pong tables and other games are still located in a space adjacent to the regular seating area.

First-year Gabriella Purcell said The Den was one of her main food options on campus, so it was hard to find other places to eat when it closed abruptly last semester. Tameera Niles, another first-year student, also said it provided more breakfast food options than just the Dunkin’ in the union.

“I was so tired of Dunkin, so now it’s like, more breakfast options,” Niles said.

The Den is still offering Tiger Meals, the set meal-swipe options included in student meal plans. The Lil’ Den Burger, Black Bean Quinoa Burger, Premium Chicken Tenders, Grand Slam Breakfast and French Toast Slam all count as Tiger Meals.