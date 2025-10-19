Tigers’ 18-Game Win Streak Ends in Five-Set Heartbreaker Against Elon

By: Victoria Rivera, Staff Writer

Following yesterday’s sweep for pink-out, the Towson Tigers took on the Elon Phoenix in the second game of the series.

The first set was tense. The Tigers took a quick lead with Elon staying close behind, keeping a minimal point difference.

Towson took this personally, fighting for the set, tooth and nail. They were able to extend the lead by four due to a block assist by Malina Purcell-Telefoni and Ella Sanders, followed by kills from Purcell-Telefoni and Maisie Jesse.

But, Elon had other plans after yesterday’s three-set sweep. Towson continued to sweat for points but their confidence seemed to be wavering.

Elon wanted to go home with a win, but Towson couldn’t let the set go without a fight.

A service ace by Sydney Stewart brought the set into a tie of 23. A coupled kill and service ace called the end of the first set with a score of 25-23 in favor of Elon.

Towson carried the same hesitant energy into the next set with a nonstop battle for points as neither team was able to secure a strong lead.

Addison Leber stepped onto the court with intention earning back-to-back kills for the Tigers. But, Elon stayed up by at least three points for the rest of the set, coming out ahead at 25-21.

“We see that with this team, where we take our foot off the gas, or we just freak out and have some errors.” said head coach, Don Metil. “There’s so many things that we could talk about, but you know, until we can close out set after set after set and come in with energy, we’re gonna find ourselves in these situations.”

Tigers took the third set personally, walking back onto the court with confidence. Kills by Purcell-Telefoni, Leber and Sanders gained the palm for Towson early into the set.

“I kind of knew going into the third set, like something had to change. I had to up my energy. I had to up my performance.” said Leber, “I was trying to do whatever I could to help the team be successful.”

From there Tigers took off running with the lead. Multiple powerful kills from Erin Brothers and Sarah Callender would nurse the Tigers’ confidence back to health.

Purcell-Telefoni and Callender partnered up to assert Tiger dominance in the form of a block assist, and three kills, triumphing with a final score of 25-16.

With returned confidence, Tigers took the chance to master the fourth set by securing a six point lead early on. Purcell-Telefoni, with multiple block assists and a kill adding to the energy of the game.

Brothers secured three consecutive kills making this a powerful set for herself. Diouf marked the net as her domain with three effortless kills knocked right over the net.

Leber defended her reputation with back-to-back kills. Brothers remained focused under the pressure securing three more kills, giving the fans a promising image for the rest of the game.

Callender would knock down two kills, handing the baton to Tshilanda Diouf who finished the set with finesse claiming the ten point lead of 25-15, handing the Tigers the fourth set.

SECU Arena buzzed as the first serve was thrown, Purcell-Telefoni ready to receive the ball and smack down the first kill of the final set. From there Brothers and Purcell-Telefoni took turns in scoring.

Elon’s confidence wavered through two attack errors and a service ace widening the gap for Towson, but this was still anyone’s game.

“I think in the first two sets, we were too tentative. We did not play aggressive at all. So I think going forward we really just need to give it our all, all the time.” said Leber, “No plays off, no giving up. Just keep on pushing and making aggressive plays in the future.”

The Tigers sweated this game out, in the end, the set came down to two kills and an attack error, awarding Elon the match. A final score of 3-2.

Elon left Baltimore with one win out of the two game series, ending Towson’s 18 game win streak.

“Once people make med school, some of them don’t apply themselves, and some of them don’t continue to work on their craft. And it’s the same thing with this sport.” Said Metil, “Like, a doctor and a volleyball player at the most elite level continue to work day in and day out to become the best.”

Tigers saw outstanding performances from Purcell-Telefoni with 23 attacks, 14 kills and a kill percentage of .538%. Leber fought for 33 attacks and 13 kills. And Brothers secured 20 attacks and 12 kills.

The Tigers look to get back on track on the road against the Hampton Pirates. The first set slated for Oct. 23, at 6 p.m.