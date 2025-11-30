Towson Closes Season with Thrilling Fourth-Quarter Finish

By: Andrea Cacciuttolo, Contributing Writer and Sean Daly, Contributing Writer

Towson concluded their 2025 season with a tight Senior Night victory at Unitas Stadium against the Campbell Fighting Camels. The high-scoring affair proved to be a firework show between the two squads, giving the Tigers their first, and last, home win of the season, 35-31.

The Tigers entered the game riding high off a blowout road win against University at Albany while Campbell was looking to snap a 4 game losing streak.

After going three and out on their first drive, the Tigers fell behind early. After putting Campbell in a third and long situation deep into Camel territory, redshirt sophomore quarterback Kamden Sixkiller launched a 44-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Randall King for a first down in Tiger territory.

After TU’s defense forced three consecutive incomplete passes, Campbell kicker Alex Crabb punched in a 38-yard field goal to draw first blood.

Towson would quickly respond on their next drive. Taking a ground and pound approach, the Tigers marched down the field. Freshman running back Kemarrion Battles set the tone early in the series with a 15-yard rush. Freshman quarterback Andrew Indorf would then keep the ball for two rushing attempts of his own, totalling 7 yards.

After another good run by Battles for a Tiger first down, redshirt freshman quarterback Winston Watkins checked in for three straight QB runs, totalling 17 yards and setting Towson up at Cambell’s 25 yard line.

Indorf would check back in for a completion up the middle to red shirt senior Lukkas Londono. Weaving his way through traffic, Londono marched the full 25 for a Tiger touchdown, leading 7-3.

Looking to slow the Tigers’ momentum, Campbell put the “Fighting” in Fighting Camels.

Campbell’s offense sliced and diced their way down the field for 75 yards. On one notable sequence in Tiger territory, Sixkiller scrambled up the middle of the field for 13 yards, and then escaped the pocket for a 15-yard off-balance pass to redshirt junior TE Trevor Wilson. Sixkiller would end up finding redshirt senior WR Daniel Lopes in the end zone, giving Campbell the 10-7 lead.

To start the second half, Campbell stayed true to its ground game, gaining solid yardage up the middle. Any positive momentum would not come easily as Towson’s defense held strong, with safeties pressing tight middle and deep coverage against Campbell receivers.

But the Camels did not give up, and their efforts were rewarded with a one-yard touchdown run after the previous play was ruled just shy of the goal line, with play revisions becoming a key story in this matchup.

After a quick three-and-out for Towson, it seemed the Camels were adjusting to the Tigers’ game plan, dishing out contested matchups to whatever target Indorff favored.

Despite Campbell quarterback Kamden Sixkiller’s 73% completion rate, Towson made the sophomore regress in certain fundamentals when it mattered most. Ball placement became an issue in the second half, whether due to pressure from the defensive line or strong plays from Towson’s safeties. Both factors forced Sixkiller to play faster than he wanted, getting rid of the ball before receivers reached open space — and even when they did, he seldom had a clean look.

In the fourth quarter, the Camels took advantage of great field position for a quick rushing touchdown to go up 31–21. But CJ Shaeffer responded with a 64-yard touchdown from Winston Watkins to bring Towson within three with ten minutes left.

In the final ten minutes of the 2025 season, Towson put on a defensive and offensive clinic. Any pass attempts in range of Towson’s secondary fell incomplete. The Tigers used a 3-3 stack defense with linebackers positioned liberally to suffocate Campbell’s attacks.

After a crucial sack from Alfred Thomas, it was Towson’s turn to make a game-winning drive. Campbell tried to double-team standout receiver John Dunmore, but it didn’t work. Dunmore’s speed, paired with Indorff’s ball placement on the final drive, set Towson deep in Campbell territory. After scrambling, Indorff looked left and found Cleveland Charlton in the end zone for a highlight catch, keeping his feet in just enough. The play stood after review, sealing the win.

Quarterback Andrew Indorff finishes his first season with 2,148 yards, 12 touchdowns and a 59.4% completion rate. John Dunmore and Jaceon Doss both finished with more than 600 receiving yards, and Al Wooten II had 412 rushing yards with Kenmarion Battles adding 350.

Towson finishes the season 6–6.