Towson Dominate Over Frostburg St. in Home Opener, 100-37 

By: Kylie Jones, Deputy Sports Editor

After a close-game turned landslide loss against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, the Towson Tigers kicked off their home campaign against the Division II Frostburg State Bobcats. With an explosive start that kept momentum running high, the Tigers easily dominated over the Bobcats, earning a 100-37 victory.

Towson set the tone of the match with an easily earned 10-0 run to open the first quarter. The team also showcased a series of steals early in the game, which was a theme throughout the night.

Newcomers Thalia Shepard and Zoli Khalil quickly made their names familiar amongst fans, playing hard on both sides of the ball to keep Towson’s energy high and finish the first quarter 12-7.

“We have 10 new players,” said Head Coach Laura Harper. “One can say this team was definitely handpicked.”

After a first quarter with just three unsuccessful three-point attempts, the Tigers made sure to prove their shooting in the second quarter. Khalil opened the perimeter shooting in the first minute of the second, knocking one down to give Towson a six-point advantage.

Following a Tiger scoring spread, Tilda Sjökvist asserted herself as a shooting threat for Towson. The transfer from Missouri notched three triples of her own in the second quarter that aided the Tigers in a 22-1 scoring run.

“I believe those three threes in the second really opened things up for us when we actually took her off the ball,” said Harper.

Khalil added nine points to lift Towson further in the second, closing the half 40-15 against the Bobcats.

The Tigers proved they were more than just shooters in the second half, earning a total 50 points from inside the paint. Able to capitalize on her three-steal performance in the third quarter, Shepard added 13 points from fast-break layups and free-throw shooting.

“I’ve been waiting for a home game,” said Shepard. “I just think it was really important that we were focused in shootaround and that just carried into the game and that’s all we could ask.”

Returning 6’2 forward Kayla Morris knocked down two three-pointers in the third quarter that energized fans in SECU arena. Morris also added two blocks and four rebounds to cap-off her impressive third quarter performance.

“Kayla’s always been our unicorn,” said Harper. “She can play inside, she can play outside, she’s an elite shot-blocker and rebounder and it’s nice having that in our bag coming off the bench.”

India Johnston, the Tigers’ lone player to earn CAA Honors, had her best performance in the third quarter. The returning senior contributed seven points in the quarter, along with three assists and a steal.

Another impressive Tiger scoring-run, this time for 18 points, helped Towson close out the third quarter far ahead of the Bobcats, 75-27.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Tigers– this time with Morris, sophomore guard Shariah Baynes and freshman forward Aidan Langley dominating the floor.

Morris had another six-point quarter, this time working hard under the glass for Towson. Langley added five points of her own while also chipping in three rebounds and a steal.

Baynes notched four points off of foul-shooting and grabbed three steals to seal Towson’s fate. An 18-point Tiger scoring run, including freshman Asya Lara Barnes’ first collegiate three-pointer, rounded out the game with a final score of 100-37.

“I think we have a bench mob this year,” said Harper. “I want to challenge them to be as effective as possible and take pride when we sub them in the game.”

Along with the Tigers stellar offensive showing was a rather impressive defensive stand. Notably, Towson held Frostburg to 18.3% shooting from the field and scored 39 points off of the Bobcats’ 28 turnovers.

The victory marked the Tigers’ first time surpassing the triple-digit threshold since the 2021-2022 season, when they also dominated Frostburg in another blowout win.

“I’m just extremely proud of our team for this offensive and defensive performance,” Harper said. “I think this was probably one of the most well-rounded games I’ve coached here at Towson, and they deserve this.”

Shepard led Towson with 20 points and a career-high six-steals.

“I’m a big believer in defense first and that defense turns to offense,” said Shepard. “It all just came together tonight.”

Khalil contributed 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks, and Morris added 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Sjökvist had a perfect night from beyond-the-arc, totaling nine points while also adding four assists and three rebounds.

The Tigers’ next match-up takes place at SECU Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. against Stetson. The game is the first of a doubleheader with Towson Men’s Basketball to follow.