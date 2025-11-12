Towson dominates Wilson College 101–62 in home opener

By: D’Mari Dreher-Smith, Sports Editor

The Towson Tigers returned home for this year’s home opener against the Wilson College Phoenix. After a loss on the road to University of Houston, the Tigers took a distinctive win on their home court, 101-62.

Getting out to an early start, redshirt junior guard Dylan Williamson dominated the floor, racking eight points in three minutes. With this early energy, the Tigers would go on a 10-point run to open the half.

Although the Phoenix would pull within five, 15-10, the Tigers weren’t having any of it.

Setting the tone of the remainder of play, the Tigers jumped out to a 50-26 halftime lead, effectively shutting the Phoenix out of the game.

The second half embodied the first, Towson’s offense putting on a show for the home crowd of 2,044. A decisive 18-2 run closed the game, as the bench mob took over.

As the game clock wound down, the crowd burst into a “We Want Skerry” chant as head coach Pat Skerry played his bench. The game remained all Tigers until the buzzer.

While Phoenix guard Jalen Pierce managed 21 points, the team was no match for the Tigers. Five players — Jaiden Cole, Chike Ndefo, Ryan Conway, Jaquan Womack and Williamson — would score in double digits in this dynamic win.

The Tigers return to SECU Arena to take on Norfolk State. Tip-off is slated for Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.