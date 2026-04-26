Towson Falls to Stony Brook in Series Opener

By: D’Mari Dreher-Smith, Sports Editor

The Towson Tigers returned home after a three-week road trip to host the Stony Brook Seawolves in their final Coastal Athletic Association series of April. On a newly named field, the Tigers fell in the first of three games, 15-5.

Before the game, Towson University officially unveiled Brooks Robinson Field at John B. Schuerholz Park. The newly named field was made possible by the Constance and Brooks Robinson Charitable Foundation, Inc’s $1 million gift.

Brooks Robinson was a Baltimore Orioles third baseman, inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year eligible.

Freshman Aden Knowles started the game pitching for the Tigers, but Stony Brook hitters quickly took control of the first inning. With seven straight hits, Stony Brook scored six runs. The Tigers struggled in response, only managing one hit and scoring two runs.

The top of the second inning saw more success for the Seawolves, outfielder Nicholas Dromboski hit a home run, extending their lead to five, 7-2. In the bottom of the second, it seemed the Tigers had found their footing.

Catcher Brian Heckelman picked up an RBI single, giving outfielder Max D’Alessandro the momentum to hit a two-run double to close the gap, 7-5.

But with only one out left, the park was cleared out as the game entered an almost two hour long weather delay.

The momentum the Tigers had seen late in the second, was quickly replaced with errors, the Seawolves holding them scoreless for six more innings.

The Seawolves would score five runs in the sixth inning and three more in the eighth to shut out the Tigers and take the first game of the series.