Towson Finds Redemption in Walk-off Win

By: D’Mari Dreher-Smith, Sports Editor and Symone Hargrove, Staff Writer

Towson Baseball returned to the field for their second game against the Stony Brook Seawolves. After a struggle-filled first game and a weather delay, the Tigers fell to the Seawolves and were looking for redemption.

In a game full of lead changes and quick, energetic play, the Tigers took the win in game two, 9-7.

Catcher Scott Gell started scoring for the Seawolves. With two runners on base at the top of the first, Gell hit an RBI to the left center of the field, notching one run for the Seawolves.

Despite the early offensive lead, the Tigers would find their footing in the Seawolves errors. A throwing error would give Towson’s Brady Nathison first base position, and a wild pitch would give him second. Pitcher for the Seawolves, Micah Worley, would throw another error giving AJ Kolb first base and allowing Nicholson to score unearned, 1-1.

The Seawolves would quickly respond, retaking the lead after a homer by infielder Mike Cervoni, 2-1. The Tigers would go scoreless for the next two frames as the Seawolves extended their lead off of a fielding error from the Tigers, 3-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Tigers found their first offensive stride of the game. Yariel Rodriguez, Nathison, and Keldrin Rodriquez all notched an RBI for three-straight runs to take the lead, 4-3.

Stony Brook answered right back in the fifth. Stony Brook would respond to Towson’s productive inning with their own. After reaching first after an error, Cervoni singled through the left side, bringing in two runs, giving Stony Brook the lead again, 5-4.

Replacing pitcher Dutch DeProspero on the mound, Ryder Jeske came in for the Tigers. With one out left, Stony Brook’s Nick Zamperion would single to first base allowing another unearned run, 6-4.

With two runners within scoring range at the bottom of the sixth, designated hitter Keldrin Rodrequiz would hit a sacrifice fly, allowing Kolb to score and bring the Tigers closer to cutting into the deficit, 6-5.

A scoreless seventh inning and one run for the Tigers in the eighth inning would set the scene for an eventful ninth inning at John B. Schuerholz park, 6-6.

After a Seawolves score off of a wild pitch, the Tigers took over the game. With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Y. Rodriguez would hit a single alongside Ethan Brand’s walk. A final Nathison homer would give the Tigers three runs for a walk-off win, 9-7.