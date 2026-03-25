Towson, Ravens former running back charged with assault

By D’Mari Dreher-Smith, Sports Editor

Former Towson University and Baltimore Raven’s running back Terrance West was charged with assault for allegedly attacking a contractor in his house, according to charging documents obtained by The Towerlight.

According to the Prince George’s County State Attorney Office charging documents, the altercation occurred in West’s home in Prince George’s County on March 4. The contractor alleged that they were hired to fix repairs done by someone else.

The contractor said that after showing the client stains in the carpet that they did not do, West began acting aggressive towards the contractor’s supervisor. The contractor said they tried to intervene, telling West to stop, before West began punching them repeatedly in the face.

“I didn’t have time to react. My supervisor called the police,” the contractor wrote in the charging documents.

West also had a gun and was “flashing it around,” the contractor said.

West is now facing first and second degree assault charges. His preliminary hearing is set for May 1 in the District Court of Maryland for Prince George’s County.

West played three seasons as a running back for the Tigers, notching three First-Team All-Coastal Athletic Conference performer from 2011-2013. In 2013, West was named the Football Championship Subdivision Player of Year, leading the Tigers to the National Championship Game.

In 2014, West declared for the NFL Draft and was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round. He played one season for the Browns and the Tennessee Titans before playing for the Ravens from 2015-2017. His career ended after being released by the New Orleans Saints in 2018.