Towson student assaulted in parking lot

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department issued a timely warning to campus Thursday Oct. 23 after an aggravated assault incident at Parking Lot 11.

According to the TUPD warning, at roughly 8:55 a.m. a Towson student reported being followed by a man driving a dark-colored sedan into Parking Lot 11, which is located between Glen Parking Garage and Glen Towers.

The suspect exited his vehicle, assaulted the student, and damaged the tire of the student’s car before fleeing the scene, according to the report.

The suspect remains unidentified and TUPD is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the incident should contact TUPD at 410-704-4444.