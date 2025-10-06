Towson Sweeps UNCW, Extends Win Streak to 15

By Kylie Jones, Deputy Sports Editor and Victoria Rivera, Staff Writer

Riding the momentum of a straight-set win in game one against UNCW, the Tigers returned to SECU Arena aiming to close out the series. In similar fashion, Towson sent the Seahawks home after just three sets– completing a weekend sweep and notching their 15th straight victory.

After a brief exchange of points, the Tigers quickly exploded to take control of the first set. Malinah Purcell-Telefoni led the way for Towson, adding four kills and two blocks to help the Tigers pull away early from the Seahawks.

Several thrilling kills kept the Tigers’ energy high and fueled their momentum to finish the set. Leading 21-13, Towson added three straight points, including a service ace from Sydney Stewart, to reach set point. A final kill from Addison Leber sealed the first set in Towson’s favor, 25-14.

Towson kept this momentum going into the second set, easily turning their defense into offensive scoring opportunities. The Tigers tore their way into the lead with a string of kills from Ella Sanders and Sarah Callender. A solo block from Leber secured a four point Tiger lead, keeping the pressure on the Seahawks to catch up.

“This is actually one of the weaker blocking programs that we’ve had as far as teams,” said head coach Don Metil. “So to see them come out today, and almost average three blocks per set, and that’s coupled with 55 digs, I think our defensive effort really, kind of, put UNCW in a little bit of trouble.”

The Tigers widened the gap with a service ace from Sydney Stewart and back-to-back kills by Leber. Sanders then delivered two consecutive service aces followed by a number of kills from across the lineup that showed a promising finish for the second set.

UNCW didn’t remain silent, however, as they notched five of the next six points, all while the Tigers wavered on the final set point.

“We felt like we could put UNCW in a difficult situation, but then we started feeling that same pressure when we were erring ourselves out of the match,” said Metil. “It’s just about getting back and reminding them of the basics.”

Despite a dip in energy, Purcell-Telefoni delivered the final kill to secure the second set, 25-18.

Kills from several Tigers and a key block from Leber sparked a 4-0 surge to open the third set.

“We knew from yesterday that our blocking was the biggest thing that we needed to fix,” said Leber. “So really utilizing what we’ve been practicing at practice– focusing in, doing the little things, that really helped us in our overall performance.”

UNCW responded with a rally that proved to be short-lived as Towson took back control.

A service ace from Sanders, along with kills from Callender and Erin Brothers, highlighted another four-point Tiger run. After a lone point from the Seahawks, Brothers led off another run, this time for five consecutive points, extending Towson’s lead to eight.

Towson kept their foot on the gas for the rest of the set. A kill by Purcell-Telefoni stretched the lead to 10, and after an unsuccessful counter from UNCW, it was Purcell-Telefoni that sealed it, sending the Seahwaks home, 25-12.

“I feel like we’re getting better every game and we’ve been practicing hard, so basically it’s just up from here,” Purcell-Telefoni said.

The weekend sweep marked Towson’s 15th straight victory– leaving the Tigers unbeaten at home.

Standout performers for Towson included Purcell-Telefoni with 10 kills and five blocks, Leber and Brothers with eight kills apiece, Stewart with 23 digs and Jesse with 20 assists.

The Tigers’ next matchup is on the road against William & Mary on Friday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m.