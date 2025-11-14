Towson University athletics complex to undergo $40 million renovations

By Zach Daly, Contributing Writer

A $40 million project will expand Towson University Athletics Field House and transform the first floor of the Towson Center Training Room.

Phase 1 of the project will add 12,600 square feet of space to the Field House. The $28 million of enhancements include unifying weight rooms and turf training areas into a sports performance center every student athlete can use, along with a fueling zone with food and drinks for student athletes.

“The student athletes’ health and wellness piece is kind of front and center,” Steve Eigenbrot, vice president of athletics, said. “If you’re a Towson student athlete, health and wellness really matters. The training room and weight room is where that happens, and if you’re hurt that’s where you go. So making improvements to both those is really important.”

Phase 1 will start in Spring 2026, according to Eigenbrot.

Phase 2 will include changes to the Towson Center gymnasium by adding two enclosed courts and a 15,000 square foot indoor turf. This will increase the amount of space athletes have to work out or recover, and is planned to finish by the end of 2026, according to Eigenbrot.

The project was spearheaded by a fundraising campaign known as the Campaign for Excellence. The campaign, which launched in November of 2024, hopes to raise $12 million in funding for the renovations.

Donations towards Towson athletics drove this campaign, such as a recent $500,000 donation from 1993 alumni Mark and Jody Eber.

Student athletes are optimistic about what the renovations can do to improve their experience across multiple facets.

“My reaction to the new renovation was glee,” track and field athlete Baara Stewart said. “Athletics is adding a cafeteria for athletes, which is extremely convenient considering how much time athletes spend in the athletics facilities.”

Along with the new equipment and facilities, athletes are looking forward to the emphasis being placed more on their long term health. A popular request was to fix the hydrotherapy pool areas that are continuously down.

“Right now we never have any of the hydrotherapy stations working,” gymnast Brissa Portillo said. “They’re about to have new hydrotherapy stations that actually work after these renovations. That’ll definitely be a helpful selling point on choosing Towson.”

While the facilities will give South Campus a new modern look, the focus on the health and well-being of student athletes is still at the forefront.

“At the end of the day, you would hope that it would improve our outcomes on the field. At a minimum, it should definitely improve the flow of how an athlete’s day goes,” Eigenbrot said. “I think the way that our building will flow can be efficient in getting them the best out of their experience here at Towson.”