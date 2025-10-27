Towson University CFO to depart university at end of October

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University’s Chief Fiscal Officer Ben Lowenthal is leaving the university after seven years of service. He’ll be moving to Touro University as its new CFO in November.

Lowenthal spent the last 30 years working in the University System of Maryland, which oversees 12 universities including Towson and is known as the USM. Lowenthal has worked at five different USM campuses starting in 1994, and he moved between other campuses in financial roles until 2018 when he came to Towson.

“And I’m ending it here at Towson University, and retiring a Towson Tiger,” Lowenthal said.

His last day is Friday, Oct. 31 and he will start at Touro University the following Monday, Nov. 1 as Touro’s CFO. Lowenthal was recruited by the university, and he wanted to pursue the opportunity because Touro is the world’s largest university built on Jewish traditional values.

Michael Palmer, a Towson alum and the associate vice president for Administration and Finance, will act as the interim CFO while the university looks for someone to fill the position.

“I am looking forward to supporting my alma mater during the transition and continuing to focus on the perpetuation of the high-quality work within the division,” Palmer said in an email.

The search for Towson’s next CFO officially started Oct. 22, according to university President Mark Ginsberg, and is headed by Provost Melanie Perreault.

“We’re really grateful for Ben,” Ginsberg said. “And for him to be recruited to become [Touro’s] CFO is such a great opportunity for him.”

During his seven years at Towson, Lowenthal has seen the university through several significant challenges. Outside of the normal day-to-day of overseeing university finances, Lowenthal implemented new budgeting software at Towson, which started in November of 2019.

“And we know what happened in 2020,” Lowenthal said.

Employees had to learn the new systems remotely instead of in person due to the COVID pandemic.

“It was quite the challenge, but to the credit of all the folks who were working on it, it was completed successfully,” Lowenthal said, “Within budget.”

Lowenthal saw the university through a mid-year budget cut in 2024 that the university had to immediately absorb. He also steered Towson through its 2026 budget cut of $15.2 million. Lowenthal said endeavors like those and daily operations couldn’t be completed without staff working hard to keep Towson financially healthy.

“We have some incredible professionals across the campus who know how to manage their budgets and their money,” he said.

Technically, the Office of Technology also reports to the CFO, which Lowenthal said ties into how financing and computers are deeply intertwined these days. Though his day is mainly finance focused.

Outside of the work, Lowenthal said he’d miss being able to charge his hybrid car for free at Towson’s electric vehicle charging stations.

“Now of course, as the CFO I recognize that it’s not really free, cause I’m paying the electric bill,” Lowenthal said laughing. “But it’s a nice benefit.”

Lowenthal won’t be taking a break between leaving Towson and joining Touro, only the weekend between his Friday end day at Towson and his Monday start at Touro.

“I will be retiring a proud Towson Tiger,” Lowenthal said, “And will definitely continue to watch the success of the university as I move on.”