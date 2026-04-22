Towson University Glen Tower C shooting over hat robbery, police say

By Zhane Amin, Social Media Manager

Police have identified 19-year-old Gage Flood as the man who allegedly shot himself in the leg on Thursday night during an attempted robbery at Glen Tower A.

Flood is held without bond and faces nine charges including first-degree assault, second-degree assault, armed robbery, and various firearm charges. He was transported to a nearby hospital for his non-life-threatening wound. There were no other injuries from the incident.

On Thursday, April 16, around 9 p.m. Baltimore County and Towson University Police Officers responded to a call regarding shots being fired in Towson University’s Glen Tower C. Initially, they thought they were responding to a suicide attempt, according to charging documents, but the investigation revealed it was over an attempted robbery.

According to charging documents, an argument occurred between Flood and three other individuals in Tower C’s stairwell. During this encounter Flood attempted to steal a Celine hat from one of the victims, which is worth approximately $1,000. Celine is a luxury brand based in France.

Flood pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at the group, which resulted in a struggle. During this, the firearm accidentally went off and Flood shot himself in the leg. He also repeatedly threatened to kill the three victims, according to documents.

All four are not affiliated with Towson.

The victims at the scene recorded Flood after he shot himself, and charging documents said in the video he is seen giving the firearm to a woman at the scene.

The firearm was later recovered by officers in a common area of the fourth floor of Tower C, according to charging documents. The firearm was identified as a Glock style semi-automatic handgun with an altered serial number and loaded magazine.

Towson President Mark Ginsberg said in a campus-wide email Friday morning that an after-action review for the incident is underway.