By John Woods, Contributing Writer

Towson University announced it’s launching the Ben and Myrna Cardin Center for Civic Engagement and Civic Discourse. Former U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and his wife, Myrna Cardin, established the center to provide the Towson community with events related to civic engagement, a platform to engage in political debate and potential graduate-level research opportunities in the future.

Ben Cardin was also appointed the university’s second presidential scholar this year. The presidential scholar role allows Towson to rely on the “experiences and expertise of exceptional leaders and innovators,” establishing collaborations with university leadership and programs to “advance institutional priorities,” according to a university spokesperson.

“My first priority was to work with students on a university to be able to motivate students to get engaged, to understand the issues, to understand history, to understand the context of what civic engagement is all about, and to understand their responsibilities to help build a stronger and better community for all,” Ben Cardin said.

Towson announced the new center in late September.

“TU is proud to serve the public good by preparing students to be active, engaged citizens in our democracy,” President Mark Ginsberg said in a statement. “The Ben and Myrna Cardin Center for Civic Engagement and Civil Discourse will further expand our capacity for and commitment to civic education.”

According to Myrna Cardin, who is also a Towson alum, the couple envision the new center not as a centralized building, but as an opportunity for the Towson community to come together and engage in healthy political discussions and debates.

She also said that the center doesn’t want to take away or replace existing programs and organizations, such as the Office of Civic Engagement and Social Responsibility, but rather work with them to plan larger events and initiatives.

“We want to bring them in to work together. And when it doesn’t work, they’re doing their thing. We’re doing ours, but always looking for partners,” she said.

Ben Cardin has already met with professors in the Political Science Department, Director of the Office of Civic Engagement and Social Responsibility Romy Hübler, student organizations and other university stakeholders over the past two or so months, with more meetings planned. The goal of these meetings is so that he can assess “where I could perhaps add some value to what already is being offered,” at Towson.

Outside of guest lectures and speaking directly with the Towson community, the Cardins have larger plans for future events and initiatives. This includes hosting community events for the broader community, mentoring students, providing graduate students with research opportunities, seeking funding through methods such as fundraising and hosting an annual, signature event at the end of the school year. The Center also aims to host events beyond the campus.

“We already have had some discussions about that, and we will be taking and be working with those campuses as to how to best organize that type of event,” Ben Cardin said.

Myrna Cardin said the center is open to hearing from the community on the ideas they have for events and issues to discuss.

“It’s really a two-way street,” she said.