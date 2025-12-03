Towson University presidential cabinet salaries 2025

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University’s President Mark Ginsberg and his cabinet salaries are public records, The Towerlight obtained the salaries of Ginsberg and his staff for 2025 through a Maryland Public Information Act request.

Ginsberg makes $633,450 annually, which is the same as his salary from 2024, according to The Towerlight. Provost Melaine Perrault is the second highest earner in the cabinet. The majority of the presidential cabinet did not see salary increases this year.

Below are the salaries for Ginsberg and his cabinet.

Name Position Salary Mark Ginsberg President $633,450 Melaine Perrault Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs $483,728 Benjamin Lowenthal Senior Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer (Moved to a new university on Nov. 1) $381,762 Steven Eigenbrot Vice President for Athletics $380,469 Brian DeFlippis Vice President for University Advancement $371,589 Steve Jones Senior Vice President for Campus Operations and COO $343,299 Vernon Hurte Senior Vice President for Student Affairs and University Life $343,299 Stephanie Shea Vice President for Legal Affairs and General Counsel $320,000 Sean Welsh Vice President for University Marketing and Communications and Chief of Strategy $285,716 Boyd Bradshaw Vice President for Enrollment Management $280,961 Susan Miltenberger Associate Vice President and Chief Information Officer $275,988 Sidd Kaza Vice President for Research $275,000 Patricia Bradley Vice President for Inclusion and Institutional Equity $273,291 Daraius Irani Vice President for Business and Public Engagement $263,492 Katie Maloney Associate Vice President for Government Relations and Public Policy $234,068 Charles Herring Associate Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police $209,309