Towson University presidential cabinet salaries 2025
By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief
Towson University’s President Mark Ginsberg and his cabinet salaries are public records, The Towerlight obtained the salaries of Ginsberg and his staff for 2025 through a Maryland Public Information Act request.
Ginsberg makes $633,450 annually, which is the same as his salary from 2024, according to The Towerlight. Provost Melaine Perrault is the second highest earner in the cabinet. The majority of the presidential cabinet did not see salary increases this year.
Below are the salaries for Ginsberg and his cabinet.
|Name
|Position
|Salary
|Mark Ginsberg
|President
|$633,450
|Melaine Perrault
|Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs
|$483,728
|Benjamin Lowenthal
|Senior Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer (Moved to a new university on Nov. 1)
|$381,762
|Steven Eigenbrot
|Vice President for Athletics
|$380,469
|Brian DeFlippis
|Vice President for University Advancement
|$371,589
|Steve Jones
|Senior Vice President for Campus Operations and COO
|$343,299
|Vernon Hurte
|Senior Vice President for Student Affairs and University Life
|$343,299
|Stephanie Shea
|Vice President for Legal Affairs and General Counsel
|$320,000
|Sean Welsh
|Vice President for University Marketing and Communications and Chief of Strategy
|$285,716
|Boyd Bradshaw
|Vice President for Enrollment Management
|$280,961
|Susan Miltenberger
|Associate Vice President and Chief Information Officer
|$275,988
|Sidd Kaza
|Vice President for Research
|$275,000
|Patricia Bradley
|Vice President for Inclusion and Institutional Equity
|$273,291
|Daraius Irani
|Vice President for Business and Public Engagement
|$263,492
|Katie Maloney
|Associate Vice President for Government Relations and Public Policy
|$234,068
|Charles Herring
|Associate Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police
|$209,309