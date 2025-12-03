Caitlyn Freeman/The Towerlight
Towson University presidential cabinet salaries 2025

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University’s President Mark Ginsberg and his cabinet salaries are public records, The Towerlight obtained the salaries of Ginsberg and his staff for 2025 through a Maryland Public Information Act request.

Ginsberg makes $633,450 annually, which is the same as his salary from 2024, according to The Towerlight. Provost Melaine Perrault is the second highest earner in the cabinet. The majority of the presidential cabinet did not see salary increases this year.

Below are the salaries for Ginsberg and his cabinet.

NamePositionSalary
Mark GinsbergPresident$633,450
Melaine PerraultProvost and Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs$483,728
Benjamin LowenthalSenior Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer (Moved to a new university on Nov. 1)$381,762
Steven EigenbrotVice President for Athletics$380,469
Brian DeFlippisVice President for University Advancement$371,589
Steve JonesSenior Vice President for Campus Operations and COO$343,299
Vernon HurteSenior Vice President for Student Affairs and University Life$343,299
Stephanie SheaVice President for Legal Affairs and General Counsel$320,000
Sean WelshVice President for University Marketing and Communications and Chief of Strategy$285,716
Boyd BradshawVice President for Enrollment Management$280,961
Susan MiltenbergerAssociate Vice President and Chief Information Officer$275,988
Sidd KazaVice President for Research$275,000
Patricia BradleyVice President for Inclusion and Institutional Equity$273,291
Daraius IraniVice President for Business and Public Engagement$263,492
Katie MaloneyAssociate Vice President for Government Relations and Public Policy$234,068
Charles HerringAssociate Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police$209,309
