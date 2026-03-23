Towson University students offered housing insurance options for next academic year

By Zhane Amin, Social Media Manager

Towson University has started offering renters insurance for 2026-2027 residential students through a third party insurance company.

GradGuard, a collegiate renter’s insurance, is the company offering the insurance plan.

GradGuard offers students insurance for damaged property in residential buildings, as Towson does not cover those costs. Students are able to opt in or out of the insurance when they select housing for next year. Things that fall under coverage include personal computers, bicycles, televisions, cell phones, textbooks, school supplies, clothing and with some restriction, jewelry.

According to its contract with Towson, the insurance option will be in place for three years with an option to renew its agreement with the university.

Though opting into GradGuard insurance is not required, Abbas Hill, the director of Housing and Business Operations urges students to opt in for not only coverage but student education on insurance.

“There’s so many cases where you have people who have items missing, something goes wrong in the residence hall or in your apartment complex, and something breaks and your items are not covered,” Hill said. “You can request reimbursement for those things through something like renter’s insurance.”

Some students find the new addition to the housing form useful. Student Azzy Morlier said they are glad housing insurance is accessible in the housing portal.

“It makes things easier for parents and students to read policies regarding insurance rather than searching through a contract like a scavenger hunt,” Morlier said.

Junior Maddie Braswell, a resident assistant in the Glen Complex, agrees with those sentiments.

“I feel like it is a good and affordable option provided to students,” Braswell said. “You never know what can happen in the dorms and if the school isn’t going to be held liable, at least there’s a decent option presented to you.”

The partnership initially was set to launch last year but was pushed to the 2026-2027 school year to ensure a smooth running process.

“It would have been rushed last year, if we would have done it,” Hill said. “We wanted to take our time with it and make sure that it was fully and properly integrated into the application process.”

If a student opts in for the renter’s insurance plan, a personalized quote will be set which can be paid monthly. This price is not covered in Towson University housing fees. This coverage is open to all student housing, including off campus.

Students will be able to find the plan on their housing application for the 2026-2027 school year. There are options to opt in through clicking “Purchase Coverage” or decline coverage. Having renter’s insurance is not a requirement to live on campus.