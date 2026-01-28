Towson University to close Wednesday amid winter storm impacts

By Morgan Lane, Senior Editor

Towson University’s physical campus will stay closed through Wednesday as snow and ice from the weekend winter storm continue to impact the surrounding area. Classes will shift to virtual wherever possible, according to a university wide-email.

Towson’s spring semester officially started Monday, but after Winter Storm Fern dropped snow across the East Coast, it closed campus through Tuesday. Many other surrounding colleges also switched to virtual classes for Wednesday, including Goucher College and Morgan State University.

Campus Rec will be closed for all of Wednesday. The University Union will be open and almost all its restaurants will open by 11 a.m., except for The Den which will be closed all day, and Halal Shack which opens at 5 p.m.

West Village Dining hall will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Newell Dining Hall from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Glen Dining Hall from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cook Library’s second and third floors are still open which can be accessed with a valid OneCard.

This article will be updated as more closing information is released.